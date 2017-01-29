Kabul on edge amid stand-off between Afghan government and vice-president

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kabul on edge amid stand-off between Afghan government and vice-president

Former warlord Abdurrashid Dostum accused of brutal assault on ex-governor Ahmad Eschi

Gulf News
 

KABUL: An ominous weeklong stand-off between the government and its rogue first vice-president is choking traffic and dominating talk in the edgy Afghan capital.

Police units have been stationed at strategic points near his fortified compound, and everyone is asking the same question: Are they going to arrest Abdurrashid Dostum?

Six weeks ago Dostum, 62, a powerful ethnic Uzbek boss and former warlord with a history of alleged war crimes and personal abuses, was publicly accused of brutality and rape by a former governor and political rival, Ahmad Eschi, who charged that Dostum had held him captive in a rural stronghold and ordered him sodomised with a military rifle. The scandalous allegation thrust the government of President Ashraf Gani into a tense predicament.

Western governments and human rights groups strongly urged him to take legal action, calling the case a major test of civilian rule and institutions. Some influential Afghans counselled caution, warning that Dostum and his armed followers could react violently and urging Gani to settle the matter through negotiations.

The president sternly declared he would follow the law, and his attorney general vowed to undertake a thorough, impartial investigation. Repeated letters were sent to Dostum requesting that he and his guards appear for questioning, but they went unanswered. On Monday, arrest warrants were issued for nine of his employees, and they were also ignored. Dostum’s spokesmen insist he cannot be held accountable.

Yet no move has been made to detain Dostum or his men. The first vice-president, who could be suspended from his post by parliament for defying the law, remains sequestered in his militarised compound in a wealthy residential enclave, protected by armed guards and reporting for no official duties. There are also reports that some of the police units in the area are commanded by Dostum loyalists.

“President Gani does not have the power to act. You need a strong and serious police commander to go after him,” said Atiqullah Amarkhail, a retired general. “In Afghanistan, there are many centres of power,” he said. “The government is divided, and the army and police are loyal to individuals and factions.”

Government officials said they are in no rush to go after Dostum and that they are focused on following proper legal procedures to avoid any suggestion of a political motive. “We want to be extremely careful because this is such a sensitive case. It is going to take time,” one official said. He said Dostum’s associates “understand the gravity of the situation” and are in discussions on possible ways to comply.

Meanwhile, the government’s uncertain relationships with other former warlords are further complicating the tense picture, raising alarms at an unsettled political moment. Even as the government attempts to bring Dostum to justice, it has invited fugitive militia leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to return to Kabul in a peace deal, hoping to persuade Taliban insurgents to follow suit.

Hekmatyar, a one-time Cold War US ally, turned his forces against the Afghan government a decade ago and was put on a UN terrorist list. He was supposed to return only if the United Nations lifted sanctions against him. But this week, his spokesman in Kabul suddenly announced that Hekmatyar plans to come to the capital anyway, reportedly bringing hundreds of armed supporters as he enters national politics.

Davood Moradian, director of the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that both Dostum and Hekmatyar have popular followings, have been accused of serious wartime abuses and have never been held accountable. The government must take pains to ensure that Hekmatyar’s “invitation to Kabul is not seen as the state following a political double standard, trying to bring one warlord to justice while unfolding a red carpet to receive the other,” Moradian said.

The other strongman in this volatile mix is Attah Mohammed Noor, a wealthy northern governor and longtime rival of Dostum, who has been negotiating with Gani to obtain more influence and status. Noor is seen as a possible replacement for Dostum or Gani’s governing partner, chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, with whom the president has had a rocky relationship since they took power two years ago.

In a recent interview, Noor said that he did not want to prejudge the charges against Dostum, but he called the case shameful. “We need the rule of law in Afghanistan, and no one should be above it,” he said. Noor denied that he was seeking a senior appointment from Gani, but he expressed concern that Dostum could retaliate against the government by unleashing violence or chaos in the north.

Some Afghan analysts said the politically debilitating charges against Dostum and the likely return of Hekmatyar could lead to dangerous ethnic divisions in the government and possibly strengthen the Taliban. Hekmatyar and Gani are both ethnic Pashtuns, but Gani is a Westernised intellectual, while Hekmatyar is a hardline Islamist who could reinforce rather than help pacify the Taliban.

For the moment, though, it is Dostum who presents the most immediate challenge to Afghanistan’s weak coalition government. The longer he remains bunkered in his luxury compound a dozen blocks from the presidential palace, defying legal orders and dragging out the case against him, the more it looks as though the elected government, for all its international backing, is being held hostage by a strongman from another era in Afghan history.

More from Afghanistan

tags from this story

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAfghanistan

tags

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Afghanistan

Fatalities up among Afghan forces — watchdog

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis