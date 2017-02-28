Eleven Afghan police killed in ‘insider attack’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Eleven Afghan police killed in ‘insider attack’

Incident occurred late on Monday, while policemen were sleeping in their barracks in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah

Gulf News
 

Kandahar, Afghanistan: An Afghan policeman linked to the Taliban shot dead 11 of his colleagues at a checkpoint in the southern province of Helmand, officials said Tuesday, in the latest so-called “insider attack”.

The incident occurred late Monday while the policemen were sleeping in their barracks in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah, as the Taliban escalate a deadly winter campaign of violence.

Bloodied corpses of the policemen were strewn around the checkpoint, many of them shot from close range, witnesses said, in a setback for Afghan forces before what is expected to be another fierce spring fighting season.

“A policeman affiliated to the Taliban shot 11 of his colleagues, killing all of them,” a provincial official said, declining to be named.

“He then fled the area, taking all the ammunition and firearms with him,” he said, adding that police had launched a search for the Taliban infiltrator.

The Boost government hospital in Lashkar Gah had received the bodies of the 11 policemen, a health official said.

Taliban insurgents, who control vast swathes of the opium-ravaged province, claimed responsibility for the killings.

So-called insider attacks — when Afghan soldiers and police turn their guns on their colleagues or on international troops — have been a major problem during the more than 15-year-long war.

Such attacks have sapped morale and caused deep mistrust within security ranks.

In a similar incident last September, two Afghan soldiers with suspected Taliban links killed at least 12 of their comrades as they slept in the volatile northern province of Kunduz.

Afghan security forces are battling a resurgent Taliban amid record casualties and mass desertions.

For years Helmand was the centrepiece of the Western military intervention in Afghanistan, only for it to slip deeper into a quagmire of instability.

The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of the 14 districts in Helmand, the deadliest province for British and US troops over the past decade and blighted by a huge opium harvest that helps fund the insurgency.

Lashkar Gah — one of the last government-held enclaves in Helmand — also risks falling to the Taliban’s repeated ferocious assaults.

The intensified fighting in the province last year forced thousands to flee to the city from outlying districts.

Repeated bids to launch peace negotiations with the Taliban have failed and an intense new fighting season is expected to kick off in the spring.

The Pentagon this year said it will deploy some 300 US Marines this spring to Helmand.

Nato officially ended its combat mission in December 2014, but US forces were granted greater powers last June to strike at the insurgents as Washington vowed a more aggressive campaign.

The US Marines will assist a Nato-led mission to train Afghan forces, in the latest sign that foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into the worsening conflict.

More from Afghanistan

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAfghanistan

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Afghanistan

Taliban claim multiple attacks in Kabul

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays