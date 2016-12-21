Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Dubai: A cargo aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in South America on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and one wounded. The plane, a Boeing 727-200 operated by Colombian airliner Aerosucre, had just taken off the German Olano airport in Colombia when it encountered some problems, according to Airlive.net. The aircraft had five crew on board. Two people were rescued alive, but one later died in the hospital and three more died at the scene, according to the Colombian Red Cross. Aerosucre is a cargo airline headquartered in Bogota, Colombia. One of its cargo planes had also crashed on November 18, 2006 while approaching Leticia airport in Bogota. Here’s the video posted by Airlive.net: BREAKING Aerosucre Boeing 727 #HK4544 has crashed in Puerto Carreño, Colombia with 6 people on board https://t.co/l68rzF24IJ pic.twitter.com/Kq3N2eNqRt — AIRLIVE.net (@airlivenet) December 21, 2016 Another video shows how the 727 crashes #HK4544 pic.twitter.com/kMR4YuM0Yz — Airplane Pictures ✈ (@iLove_Aviation) December 21, 2016 Video of the last moment of the Boeing 727 pic.twitter.com/FZp5xLJ6yX — Airplane Pictures ✈ (@iLove_Aviation) December 21, 2016