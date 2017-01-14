Woman dies of infection resistant to all 26 available antibiotics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman dies of infection resistant to all 26 available antibiotics

She had been treated in India during the last two years for a femur fracture and hip problems

Gulf News
 

MIAMI: A US woman has died from an infection that was resistant to all 26 available antibiotics, health officials said this week, raising new concerns about the rise of dangerous superbugs.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died in Nevada in September, and had recently been hospitalised in India with fractured leg bones, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cause of death was sepsis, following infection from a rare bacteria known as carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which is resistant to all antibiotics available in the United States.

The specific strain of CRE, known as Klebsiella pneumonias, was isolated from one of her wounds in August.

Tests were negative for the mcr-1 gene — a great concern to health experts because it makes bacteria resistant to the antibiotic of last resort, colistin.

It was unclear how the woman’s infection acquired resistance.

Experts said she had been treated repeatedly in India during the last two years for a femur fracture and hip problems, most recently in June 2016.

Once the bacteria was identified in Nevada, the patient was isolated to prevent the infection from spreading in the hospital.

Post mortem tests showed her infection might have responded to a treatment called fosfomycin, which is not approved in the United States.

Paul Hoskisson, a researcher at the University of Strathclyde, in Scotland, said that several European countries, including Britain, licence fosfomycin for intravenous use in such cases.

“This is important because we are seeing increasing numbers of drug-resistant infections, and this is one of the first cases for Klebsiella where no drug options were open to the medical staff.”

Multi-drug-resistant Klebsiella pneumonias has been described by the World Health Organisation as “an urgent threat to human health.”

According to Nick Thomson, leader of the bacterial genomics and evolution group at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in England, this bacteria is likely to become more and more resistant.

“The report highlights international travel and treatment overseas as a feature in the introduction of this pan-resistant isolate into the US,” he said.

“Since we live in such an interconnected society, this is important because this isolate represents a truly untreatable infection” which leaves health-care professionals with few options but to seek to prevent further transmission.

Laura Piddock, a professor of microbiology at the University of Birmingham, said the case shows that doctors “need the flexibility to use antibiotics licensed for use in other countries and shown to be active in the laboratory against the patient’s infecting bacterium.”

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity