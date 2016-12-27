Winter storm in Great Plains weakens but thousands still without power

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Winter storm in Great Plains weakens but thousands still without power

The storm has caused extensive power outages in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Michigan

Image Credit: AP
Chris Barrett walks in low visibility in downtown Mandan in North Dakota during the Christmas Day blizzard on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

CHICAGO: The fury of the winter storm that swept into the northern Great Plains on Christmas Day weakened heading into Tuesday, but thousands remained without power in the Dakotas and Michigan.

High winds and drifting snow continued to make travel hazardous in the Dakotas, even as vast stretches of highways that had been closed reopened to traffic.

The storm has caused extensive power outages in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Michigan.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association said roughly 13,700 of its customers were without power as of 1am on Tuesday. In Nebraska, winds gusting up to 70mph were cited for hundreds of power outages in central and eastern portions of the state on Sunday, although by Monday morning, utilities reported that power had been restored to most customers.

High winds knocked out power to thousands of customers in Michigan on Monday.

Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler told WOOD-TV that more than 20,000 customers in the state were without power Monday evening. Most of the outages occurred between 7 and 8pm, he said.

The Traverse City Record Eagle reported that customers of several utilities in northern Michigan were without power Monday afternoon.

The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that bore down on the northern plains starting on Christmas Day led to no-travel warnings for much of North Dakota. The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning for western and central portions of the state expired Monday afternoon, but the agency warned that drifting snow still blocked some roads.

Interstate 94 remained closed west of Jamestown, North Dakota.

In South Dakota, Interstate 90, which had been closed for 260 miles between the Wyoming border and Chamberlain, was reopened to traffic Monday.

Severe whiteout conditions led to the closure of Minot International Airport, which wasn’t expected to reopen until 3am. Tuesday. The airports serving Fargo and Bismarck also listed flight cancellations on their websites.

Winds gusting 40mph to 50mph also led to delays and cancellations at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Anthropologists to examine mummified body

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan