What you need to know about Trump’s travel ban

Fuad Sharef Suleman shows his passport to the media after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq, at Erbil International Airport, Iraq.

What has the order done?

Suspends the entire US refugee admissions system for 120 days: Even though the US was already one of the most rigorous vetting regimens in the world, taking 18 to 24 months and requiring interviews and background checks through multiple federal agencies, Trump has said he wants more strictures — but has not described them.

Suspends the Syrian refugee programme indefinitely: The US accepted 12,486 Syrian refugees in 2016, compared with about 300,000 received by Germany the same year. Since the Syrian civil war began, Turkey has received about 2.7 million refugees, Lebanon 1 million refugees and Jordan 650,000.

Bans entry from seven majority-Muslim countries: Anyone from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is banned for 90 days. Possibly the vaguest of Trump’s orders, in practice this has barred even legal US residents, such as green card holders, from re-entry into the country. The order would let the Department of Homeland Security ban more countries at any time.

Bans dual-nationals as well: Dual-nationals who are from those seven countries but have an additional passport will also be barred from entering the country for the next 90 days, according to the State Department. This means that citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who have a passport from another country, such as Britain or France, are also subject to the ban.

Prioritises refugee claims on the basis of religion: The provision allows the Trump White House to prioritise Christians from the Middle East over Muslims. In fiscal year 2016, the US accepted 37,521 Christian and 38,901 Muslim refugees. Since 2001, the US has accepted nearly 400,000 Christian refugees and 279,000 Muslim refugees.

Severely limits refugees: The Trump order lowered the total of 2017 refugees from anywhere to 50,000, down from 110,000. It has also ordered a review of states’ rights to accept or deny refugees; last year Mike Pence, then governor of Indiana, was slapped down by an appeals court when he tried to stop the resettlement of Syrian refugees in his state.

What are the immediate consequences?

Confusion and despair at ports and airports as approved refugees, valid visa holders, non-US dual citizens and US legal residents are detained, barred from planes or ordered out of the US, while attorneys and authorities grapple. Immigration lawyers and employers have warned many people not to leave the US for fear they could be barred from re-entering. Nearly 500,000 people from the seven nations have received green cards in the past decade, meaning hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of being barred from the US or separated from their families.

Federal judges in New York and Virginia ordered stays on the deportations for people with valid visas, dealing an early blow to Trump in an impending legal battle through the courts. The rulings were narrow, only affecting people who had arrived in the US or were in flight when the orders were signed, but attorneys estimated 100 to 200 people were set for release from airports around the country.

So far, the vagueness of the orders appears to leave great authority in the hands of local law enforcement at ports and borders, creating chaos and arbitrary detentions and questionings. For months, immigration lawyers warned that trying to implement a ban would create a swamp of bureaucracy, lawsuits and possible civil rights violations.