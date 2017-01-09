What happens next in Florida airport shooting legal case?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

What happens next in Florida airport shooting legal case?

Although the charges carry a potential death sentence, the Justice Department will decide later whether to pursue that penalty assuming Santiago is convicted

Gulf News
 

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago, facing federal charges that could potentially result in a death sentence, has his first court hearing Monday.

Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq war veteran from Anchorage, Alaska, is charged with committing violence against people at an international airport resulting in death and with two firearms offences. The hearing Monday is only the beginning of what will likely be a lengthy journey through the federal court system following the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that killed five people and wounded six others.

Here is where things stand and what to expect:

WHAT WILL HAPPEN AT THE FIRST HEARING?

US Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle will ask if Santiago understands the charges against him and determine whether he has an attorney or needs one appointed for him at taxpayer expense. In the federal system, defendants must be charged via a grand jury indictment unless they waive that right. So beyond legal representation not much else will happen until that indictment is issued. Most likely Santiago will continue to be held without bail.

HOW LIKELY IS THE DEATH PENALTY?

Although the charges carry a potential death sentence, the Justice Department will decide later whether to pursue that penalty assuming Santiago is convicted. Many other issues can come into play, such as whether he decides to plead guilty or go to trial. Guilty pleas usually do not result in death sentences. The airport violence charge allows a sentencing judge wide latitude in deciding how many years behind bars he might serve, all the way up to life in prison, if the death penalty is off the table.

DOES SANTIAGO HAVE A DEFENCE?

Uphill at best. There are dozens of witnesses to the shooting and the FBI said in an affidavit that he told agents in a post-arrest interview how he planned the attack, what weapon he brought with him to Florida, how he loaded the gun from his checked luggage in an airport bathroom and came out firing. There is also video surveillance of the shooting that shows the shooting and its aftermath. Santiago was arrested after running out of ammunition and lying spread-eagle on the floor until a deputy took him in to custody, his 9mm handgun nearby.

WHAT ABOUT MENTAL ISSUES?

Santiago’s attorney can ask for a mental competency evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial. It’s a fairly high standard for any defendant to escape criminal charges because of mental problems because many defendants understand the difference between right and wrong. The main issue for the court is whether a defendant is too impaired to assist in his own defence. Most defendants who go this route are ultimately judged fit for trial and the mental health issue becomes a major factor at sentencing.

WILL STATE PROSECUTORS FILE CHARGES?

They could. So far the case against Santiago is proceeding in the federal system. Theoretically the state could charge Santiago with five counts of first-degree murder — again punishable by death — as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and many other charges. Broward County’s chief prosecutor, Michael Satz, so far has not indicated one way or another if he will pursue a separate case. Because of several Supreme Court rulings, Florida’s death penalty system is currently in limbo.

IF TERRORISM LINKS ARE FOUND, THEN WHAT?

Federal prosecutors could obtain a new grand jury indictment charging Santiago with terror-related offences, either adding them to the existing charges or substituting them. So far, FBI agents have said they have uncovered no evidence linking Santiago to international terrorism. He did tell authorities in Alaska, however, that US intelligence agencies were directing him to take orders from the Islamic State terror group. 

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Obama: Laws not enough, hearts must change

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish