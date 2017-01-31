Mobile
Video shows 'thieving idiot' deputy stealing money

A Florida sheriff's deputy resigns after body camera video shows him taking money from a man's wallet

 

Daytona Beach: A central Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after body camera video apparently showed him taking money from a man's wallet while arresting him on suspicion of DUI.

John Braman stepped down Monday after body cam video of the Aug. 1 incident clearly showed the deputy going through what appears to be a wallet and tossing something out. The wallet is put in an evidence pouch and a $100 bill is visible nearby.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says they've had several complaints recently about Braman stealing money from the wallets of people he arrested. Chitwood calls Braman a "thieving idiot."

Attorney Flem Whited told the Daytona Beach News-Journal the video surfaced in a case involving one of his clients. He notified investigators.


 

