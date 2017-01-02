Mobile
US woman gives birth to twin girls in two different years!

The births happened at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa, San Diego

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: In a rare case, a woman in the US state of California gave birth to twin girls in two different years.

The births happened at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa, San Diego.

One girl, named Scarlett Annie, was born at 11.56pm on Saturday, said Laura Holloway, manager of marketing and communications for Sharp HealthCare.

The second, Virginia Rose, was born at 12am on Sunday, Holloway said.

The girls’ last name were not made available while the parents were identified as Brittany and Brett, but Holloway said the family has declined to give interviews.

Though certainly rare, the situation is not new to San Diego.

A similar birth happened last year when two babies, scheduled to be delivered later on in January, were born in different years.

The twins — baby girl, Jaelyn, and baby boy, Luis — were born at 11.59pm on December 31, 2015, and at 12.02am on January 1, 2016, respectively, to mother Maribel Valencia, 22, and her husband, Luis.

United States
Nasa to send first African-American to ISS

