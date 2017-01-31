US Senate passes Trump secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US Senate passes Trump secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson

Rex Tillerson's final confirmation vote to happen later this week after 56 to 43 success

Image Credit: AP
Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson.
 

Washington: The US Senate on Monday advanced the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be President Donald Trump’s secretary of state, setting up a final confirmation vote for later this week.

The new president has pressed hard to get his cabinet in place as he begins the complex task of governing. The White House has accused Senate Democrats of obstruction and delay.

The nomination of Tillerson, the former chief executive of ExxonMobil who has never served in government, advanced by a vote of 56 to 43, with four Democrats joining all 52 Republicans in support.

“He has the type of international work experience that will serve him well as the next secretary of state,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said before the vote.

Senate Republicans have sought to speed up confirmation of Trump’s other nominees, with just three of Trump’s cabinet members in place so far — Secretary of Defence James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and CIA chief Mike Pompeo, plus cabinet-rank US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Tillerson received a major boost earlier in January when three Republican senators who had expressed doubts about him — John McCain, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham — announced their support for his appointment despite reservations.

Rubio had expressed concern about Tillerson’s position on human rights.

But he stressed last week that given the “uncertainty” about the direction of US foreign policy, “it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy.”

Republicans hold 52 seats in the 100-seat Senate. A simple majority is required for confirmation of cabinet positions.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
John McCain
follow this tag on MGNJohn McCain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
John McCain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump's White House puts Iran 'on notice'

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis