US probes possible death of Al Qaida No 2

Abu Khayr Al Masri could have been killed in a US airstrike near Idlib, Syria

 

Washington: The American government is investigating whether Al Qaida’s number two has been killed in Syria, an official told AFP Tuesday, amid reports of a US strike in or around Idlib.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that agencies were working to confirm whether Abu Khayr Al Masri is dead, in what would be a major counterterrorism coup for Donald Trump early in his presidency.

Al Masri is a son-in-law of Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden and is believed to be deputy to the group’s current leader Ayman Al Zawahiri.

“Certainly if the reports are true it would be welcome news,” said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis.

Trump has put tackling extremism at the top of his political agenda.

He is currently considering a review of the fight against Daesh, aiming to intensify the campaign and is poised to revive efforts to ban travels from certain Muslim-majority countries.

The revised travel ban could come as early as Wednesday, White House officials said.

Egypt-born Al Masri, 59, is one of the most prominent figures in Al Qaida to have roots in the era before the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to the Soufan Group, a private security and intelligence consultancy.

“It was in Al Masri’s guesthouse in Kabul, Afghanistan, that Khalid Shaikh Mohammad briefed top Al Qaida leaders about the planning of the September 11, 2001 attacks,” the Soufan Group said.

His presence in Syria’s northwestern Idlib underscores the importance that country has gained in Al Qaida’s strategy, analysts said.

Al Masri, also known as Abdullah Mohammad Rajab Abdul Rahman, joined Zawahiri in an Egyptian extremist group in the 1980s before they enlisted with Bin Laden in the 1990s.

US intelligence believe Al Masri was involved in the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

He was detained with several other Al Qaida figures in 2003 in Iran and held until 2015, when they were traded for the release of an Iranian diplomat who had been seized by Al Qaida’s Yemen branch.

Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute said that if Al Masri’s death is confirmed, would be the “biggest blow to Al Qaida since the killing of Nasir Al Wuhayshi in Yemen in June 2015.”

Al Wuhayshi was the leader of Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

Lister described Al Masri as extremist “royalty,” as a longstanding member of Al Qaida’s central Shura Council and “one of Ayman Al Zawahiri’s closest long-time confidants.”

His death would “almost certainly necessitate some form of response, whether from Syria or elsewhere in the world,” he said.

According to Treasury Department sanctions Al Masri was previously responsible for coordinating Al Qaida’s work “with other terrorist organizations.”

He was born in the Nile Delta city of Kafr Al Shaikh in November 1957, in the midst of Gamal Abdel Nasser’s rule.

