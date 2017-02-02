President urges Republicans in Senate to ‘go nuclear’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

President urges Republicans in Senate to ‘go nuclear’

Trump urges Republicans to confirm Supreme Court nominee at all costs

Gulf News
 

WASHINGTON: President Trump urged Senate Republican leaders Wednesday to be prepared to tear up the rules of the Senate and “go nuclear” if Democrats try to block his Supreme Court nominee from winning confirmation — complicating the beginning of Judge Neil Gorsuch’s delicate courtship of the lawmakers who will decide his fate.

As Gorsuch began a series of meetings on Capitol Hill, Trump said at the White House that if the gridlock of recent years persists in the Senate, Republicans should move to change the rules of the chamber to permit the confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee with a simple majority vote.

“I would say, ‘If you can, Mitch, go nuclear,’ “ Trump said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “Because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect. I would say it’s up to Mitch, but I would say, ‘Go for it.’ “

Some Democrats are indeed pushing to block Gorsuch, citing not only Republicans’ refusal last year to move ahead with then-President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, but also their concern about the constitutionality of Trump’s travel ban for refugees and foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

But coming on a day when some key Democratic senators from conservative states signalled openness to voting for Gorsuch, Trump’s words threw a divisive wrench into efforts to improve bipartisan relations, which have sunk to historically low levels in Congress. His comments echoed previous remarks nudging McConnell to abandon long-standing Senate rules that the Republican leader does not take lightly.

Republican leaders are hopeful they can secure the eight crossover votes they would need to overcome Democratic resistance without changing Senate rules, which can require a 60-vote majority for Supreme Court confirmations.

Many Republican senators sought to distance themselves from Trump’s talk about going nuclear.

“I don’t think it’s going to be necessary,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), McConnell’s top deputy.

“It’d be better to let it cool for a while,” said Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah).

Cornyn and Hatch were among the senators Gorsuch met with on his whirlwind first day. The US court of appeals judge arrived on the Senate side of the Capitol accompanied by Vice President Pence and a team of aides including former senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, who recently served in the Senate.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), a centrist Democrat who met with Gorsuch on Wednesday, said the nuclear option is “wrong.”

“It diminishes the true balance and effectiveness of the Senate,” said Manchin, who remains open to voting for Gorsuch.

Other Democrats were more hostile to the nominee. In a speech on the Senate floor, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N. Y.) accused Gorsuch of favouring corporate interests over regular people and injecting a conservative ideology into his legal decisions.

“I have very serious doubts that Judge Neil Gorsuch is up to the job,” said Schumer, who has committed to forcing Gorsuch to clear a 60-vote procedural hurdle before getting to a final up-or-down vote.

The White House asked that Gorsuch meet with Schumer, but aides said he declined in order to learn more first about the nominee’s record.

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), a potential swing vote, said he is “quite concerned” about Gorsuch’s views on voting rights and campaign finance laws.

It remains unclear whether Senate Democrats will be able to band together to stop Gorsuch. Manchin and a handful of other centrist Democrats are up for reelection in states that Trump won easily. Voting for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could endear them to some of the many Republican voters in their states.

“I’m not counting votes, and I can’t give you any insight on that,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who calls the spot on the court Gorsuch is trying to fill a “stolen seat,” a reference to Obama’s failed Garland nomination.

Gorsuch’s first call after being nominated was to Garland, “out of respect,” his spokesman Ron Bonjean said Wednesday.

Senate Republicans offered strong praise for Gorsuch, whom they have sought to label as “mainstream,” in an effort to counter Democratic criticism.

“This is a judge who’s known for deciding cases based on how the law is actually written, not how he wishes it were written, even when it leads to results that conflict with his own political beliefs,” McConnell argued in a Senate floor speech.

— Washington Post

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa