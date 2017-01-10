No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment

Trump’s transition team argues anti-nepotism law enacted in 1967 does not apply to the president’s staff

Gulf News
 

Washington: The legal community is offering differing views about whether President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to hire his son-in-law as a senior adviser violates a 50-year-old federal law.

Trump’s transition team argued there is no legal problem with having Jared Kushner serve in the White House because an anti-nepotism law enacted in 1967 does not apply to the president’s staff.

Trump is relying on an interpretation of the law itself, backed by a court opinion from 1993, as well as a separate provision of federal law from 1978 that allows the president to appoint White House staff “without regard to any other provision of law” dealing with employment.

But several law professors and ethicists interviewed Monday by The Associated Press were not so certain.

A “murky legal landscape” was the description given by Norman Eisen, who served as President Barack Obama’s government ethics lawyer.

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said her analysis of the anti-nepotism statute signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson is that is does apply to the White House.

“Congress didn’t in this law carve out an exception for the White House. It’s quite broad in scope. It applies to the executive branch, the legislative branch, the judicial branch, the D.C. government,” Clark said.

Gerard Magliocca, a professor at the Indiana University McKinney Law school, said he doubted the law could be applied to presidential staff members without running into constitutional problems. “It’s hard to see why Congress has the authority to limit presidential staff members,” Magliocca said.

Kushner lawyer Jamie Gorelick, a former high-ranking Justice Department official in the Clinton administration, cited a 1993 opinion in a case involving Hillary Clinton’s work on her husband’s health care law.

The anti-nepotism law was not directly at issue in the case, but Judge Laurence Silberman, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, wrote then that the law probably does not cover White House staff.

Another Reagan appointee, Judge James Buckley, agreed with the outcome in that case, but did not join Silberman’s opinion partly because he considered Silberman’s argument about the anti-nepotism law “a weak one.”

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats