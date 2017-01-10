A look at the business Trump’s son-in-law is setting aside

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A look at the business Trump’s son-in-law is setting aside

Kushner has for the past decade run Kushner Companies, the umbrella corporation that oversees the family’s many real estate holdings

Gulf News
 

New York: Donald Trump has tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser. Kushner, who is married to Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, has for the past decade run Kushner Companies, the umbrella corporation that oversees the family’s many real estate holdings. Transition official said Monday Kushner will step down from the post and divest some of his assets in order to comply with federal ethics laws that apply to government employees. Here’s a look at what is known about the Kushner family’s investments:

Real estate

The Kushner family principally deals in real estate, owning or managing properties in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois and a handful of other states. According to the company’s website, Kushner owns or manages 20,000 apartments, 13 million square feet of office space and industrial properties.

Its holdings in Manhattan include tenement walk-ups on the borough’s Lower East Side, an Albert Wagner-designed historic building in the city’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood and a 41-story midtown Manhattan office tower he purchased in 2007 for $1.8 billion in a highly-leveraged deal. The company is also building luxury towers in Jersey City, New Jersey, and recently acquired a cluster of buildings previously owned by the Jehovah’s Witnesses, including their so-called Watchtower headquarters, along the Brooklyn waterfront.

Transition officials say Kushner will resign as CEO of Kushner Companies and divest his shares of the skyscraper, 666 Fifth Avenue, by selling them at market rate into a trust run by his mother.

Media

In 2006, at age 25, Kushner purchased a New York media and culture publication, The Observer, for $10 million. Earlier this year, the publication announced it would cease printing its editions on its trademark salmon-coloured paper, instead offering its content exclusively online. The company that owns the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., has denied that it is in talks to take over The Observer.

Last July, during the presidential campaign, Kushner penned a piece in the publication defending his father-in-law against claims he hadn’t sufficiently renounced support from anti-Semitic boosters, writing in his opening line: “My father-in-law is not an anti-Semite.”

Transition officials say Kushner is resigning from his role at The Observer.

Other holdings

Exactly how all of Kushner’s money is invested isn’t entirely known.

His company also lends money, providing financing to other real estate developers via the Kushner Credit Opportunity Fund, a so-called peer-to-peer lender that isn’t subject to the same financial regulations as most banks. His brother, Joshua, is a co-founder of the technology-minded health insurer, Oscar Health, which rents office space in a building that Kushner’s company owns.

Joshua Kushner also is a partner in a venture capital firm called Thrive Capital that says it invests in technology companies. Jared Kushner has a stake in that business, but transition officials say he’ll sell it to his brother. Some of those include Instagram, which Facebook acquired for $1 billion in 2012, an app called Vostu, Paperless Post, Group. Me and a company that rates commercial buildings in the US for their internet connectivity.

Transition officials say Kushner is resigning from all of his other partnerships, trusteeships and divesting from 35 investments.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
oscars
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats