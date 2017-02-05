US appeals court denies request to immediately reinstate Trump ban

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, signs his first executive order on health care in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Jan 20, 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO: A federal appeals court has denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and all refugees from seven Muslim countries. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked both the state of Washington and the Trump administration early Sunday to file more arguments by Monday afternoon. The Trump administration appealed a federal judge's ruling that temporarily placed the ban on hold. The higher court's denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least. Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued in the government's brief Saturday night that presidential authority is "largely immune from judicial control" when it comes to deciding who can enter or stay in the United States. The US Justice Department on Saturday appealed a temporary block of Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries, after the president unleashed a fiery tirade and those with valid visas started arriving on American soil. It was just the latest in a series of dramatic twists since the Republican billionaire leader issued his immigration order a week ago. On Friday, a federal judge in Washington state put a temporary stay on the measures pending a wider legal review, prompting government agencies and global airlines to cease enforcing the ban.