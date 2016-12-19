Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

‘Unpresidented’ Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect deleted his tweet after about an hour

Gulf News
 

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump got plenty of attention — but not the kind he was looking for — after a tweet Saturday calling out China for its seizure of an unmanned US naval probe.

“China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters — rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented [sic] act,” the real estate magnate wrote on his favourite platform.

“Unpresidented” quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter in the United States, as online wags savaged the incoming president for the unfortunate misspelling.

“TrumpSpellCheck — Unpresidentedly effective,” tweeted “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling.

“Dear world, most Americans really wish we could be #unpresidented,” another user wrote.

Even dictionary Merriam-Webster weighed in.

“The #WordOfTheDay is … not ‘unpresidented’. We don’t enter that word. That’s a new one,” it tweeted.

Trump deleted his tweet after about an hour, replacing it with one correctly using the word “unprecedented”.

While many mocked the deeply divisive political novice, famous for his verbal tics and gaffes, supporters jumped to his defence and said critics were piling on about a typo while ignoring the bigger problem.

Hours after his first tweet, Trump returned to his preferred forum of Twitter to write: “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!”

Trump was referring to China’s seizure on Thursday of an unmanned US naval probe in international waters of the South China Sea, a serious provocation amid rising tensions between the two major powers.

Trump has repeatedly infuriated Beijing in recent weeks, questioning long-standing US policy on Taiwan, calling Beijing a currency manipulator and threatening to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.

Both Beijing and Washington confirmed Saturday that the probe would be returned, without providing details of the handover.

But China’s Ministry of Defence also slammed alleged American “hyping” of the incident as “inappropriate and unhelpful.”

On Friday, the Pentagon had called on Beijing to “immediately” return the probe that it had “unlawfully seized.”

The incident comes amid broader tensions in the South China Sea, where China has moved to fortify its claims by building out tiny reefs and islets into much larger artificial islands.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have competing claims in the waterway that includes some of the world’s most heavily travelled international trade routes.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party