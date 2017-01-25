Trump trademarks 'Keep America Great' for 2020

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump trademarks 'Keep America Great' for 2020

President gets in some early planning for re-election campaign

 

Washington: President Donald Trump is clearly confident he’ll achieve his campaign promise to “Make America Great Again.”

Never straying far from his business roots, Trump has already submitted an application to trademark the slogan he plans to use for his 2020 re-election run: “Keep America Great.”

Records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that the president applied on Wednesday — before he was even sworn into office — to trademark the phrase, both with and without an exclamation point.

It covers usage from bumper stickers to clothing to fundraising.

The applicant was New York-based Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. The applications are pending, awaiting review by the trademark office.

Trump told The Washington Post last week that he had chosen “Keep America Great!” as his re-election slogan.

According to the newspaper’s report, he shouted for a lawyer in the middle of the interview.

A lawyer came within two minutes, and was instructed to file a trademark for the phrase, the paper said. Trump then resumed the interview.

Trump told the Post that he came up with his “Make America Great Again!” campaign slogan on November 7, 2012, the day after Republican Mitt Romney lost to Democrat Barack Obama.

More from USA

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

1 US soldier dead, 3 injured in Yemen raid

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services