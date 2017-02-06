Trump says judge putting US in 'peril'

A supporter of US President Donald Trump shows off his t-shirt at a rally near Trump Tower in Fifth Avenue, February 5, 2017 in New York.

Palm Beach: President Donald Trump blasted the federal courts for a second day in a row on Sunday after his efforts to implement a travel ban were suspended and warned that the judiciary could be placing Americans in “peril.” “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” the president tweeted, after uncharacteristically taking a nearly day-long break from Twitter. Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017 “I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!” I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017 The saga began on January 27 when Trump issued a blanket ban on all refugees, as well as on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. That sparked a worldwide furor, prompting protest marches and demonstrations in cities and at airports across the United States. On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle, James Robart, blocked the ban nationwide pending a wider legal review. On Saturday Trump angrily fired off multiple tweets on the matter, stating that the “so-called judge” was “ridiculous” — and drawing criticism from Democrats and others who said the president was dangerously close to interfering with the judicial branch of government. A leading Democratic senator, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, said Trump seemed “intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis.” Then early Sunday, a US appeals court rejected an urgent government request to reinstate Trump’s controversial ban.