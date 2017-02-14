Trump appears to abandon travel ban appeal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump appears to abandon travel ban appeal

Proceedings postponed in note from Justice Department lawyers of Seattle court

Image Credit: Bloomberg
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, not pictured, speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
 

Washington: The Trump administration appears to have dismissed an immediate appeal of the president’s travel ban before the Supreme Court, according to a Justice Department filing on Monday.

The filing in a Seattle court asked the federal judge who suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban not to conduct further proceedings until an appeals court has reviewed the matter again.

The move follows two judicial setbacks for the White House — a February 3 nationwide ban by US District Judge James Robart in Seattle, and a ruling Thursday by San Francisco’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upholding his suspension.

“At this time, defendants believe the appropriate course is to postpone any further proceedings in the district court,” Justice Department lawyers wrote of the Seattle court.

The Trump administration asked that Robart take no action over the lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota while the San Francisco court decides whether a larger set of judges will reconsider Thursday’s decision a panel of three judges who turned down the government’s request to reinstate the president’s travel ban.

His order temporarily barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the United States for 90 days, as well as all refugees for 120 days — except those from Syria, who were banned indefinitely.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump scrambles to find top security aide

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her