Three Brooklyn women at same nursing home celebrate 100 years of life

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three Brooklyn women at same nursing home celebrate 100 years of life

Centenarians gave differing recipes for their long lives

Gulf News
 

New York: Three women at the same nursing home on Monday celebrated living more than 100 years with cake, songs and flowers while sharing their secrets of long life with friends, family and neighbours.

The three centenarians — Lucille Price, 100, Sophia Smith, 101, and Grace-Marie Baker, 102 — cut into a white cake while more than 50 people gathered at the Crown Heights Centre for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the borough of Brooklyn.

After the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner, the crowd serenaded Baker, Smith and Price, all in wheelchairs, with Lift Every Voice and Sing. “We’re going to be celebrating life and the continuation of a celebration in our lives,” Claudia Titus, director of activities at the centre, said of the party for the three.

Amid prayers, readings from the Bible and bouquets of flowers, the centenarians gave differing recipes for their long lives.

“It’s the soup, chicken soup,” said Smith, who was born in Guyana and enjoys going to church and visits from her five grandchildren. She arrived at the nursing home when she was 100.

Baker, who was born in Brooklyn, said God was the reason for her long life. “He’s been taking care of me. I’ve had a lot of sick days but he wasn’t ready for me,” said Baker, whose hobbies include cooking, painting and visiting museums.

Price, a former housewife and hairdresser also originally from Guyana, said no special diet had kept her going.

“I got no secret because I do whatever everybody else do. I eat whatever I have to eat and I eat any food, any food I eat,” said Price, who has 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren and has lived at the nursing home since 2005.

The party was not held to celebrate birthdays, but was to mark the centenarians’ long lives, nursing home officials said.

The centre specialises in short-term, post-acute rehabilitation and long-term residential care.

More from USA

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

Also In USA

CIA blasts WikiLeaks for publishing secrets

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media