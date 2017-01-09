Terrifying footage of moment Florida gunman opens fire

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Terrifying footage of moment Florida gunman opens fire

Footage emerges showing Esteban Santiago pulling gun from his waistband and shooting at people in Fort Lauderdale airport

 

Miami: Video of the moment a gunman opened fire at a Florida airport emerged Sunday as authorities try to piece together his motive for traveling to the state to carry out a killing spree that left five dead and six wounded.

Iraq war vet Esteban Santiago flew to the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday and retrieved a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition that he had declared and packed in his checked luggage.

Video released by the TMZ website showed Santiago, bearded and wearing a blue shirt, walking calmly through the baggage claim area.

He strolled past some passengers before removing a gun from his waistband and nonchalantly launching the attack.

One woman hid behind a luggage cart as others ducked for cover following several milliseconds of stunned confusion.

According to authorities, Santiago, who had previously shown signs of “erratic behaviour,” continued shooting until he ran out of ammunition.

The US Justice Department on Saturday charged Santiago, 26, with firearms offences and carrying out an act of violence, for which he could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told CNN Sunday that two of the victims remained in intensive care while the other four had been released or were recovering in the hospital.

A former member of the Puerto Rico and Alaska National Guard, Santiago served in Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011. He ended his service in August.

On November 7, he walked into the FBI’s office in Anchorage, Alaska and complained that his mind was being controlled by national intelligence agencies, which were forcing him to watch Daesh videos, the authorities said.

This “erratic behaviour” led agents to contact local police, who took him for a mental health evaluation, FBI special agent George Piro said.

According to several testimonies, including from his brother and an aunt, Santiago was suffering from mental health problems.

Santiago travelled to Fort Lauderdale from Alaska.

More from USA

tags from this story

Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Obama: Laws not enough, hearts must change

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in