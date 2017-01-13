Mobile
Sunny the White House dog bites teenager

18-year-old guest of Obamas needed stitches above her cheekbone after incident

Image Credit: AP
Sunny, one of the Obamas' two dogs.
 

Washington: Blood was spilled Monday at the White House, but the culprit’s politics were not to blame: the Obamas’ dog Sunny bit a teenaged guest of the family, leaving a gash above her cheekbone, TMZ reported on Thursday.

The 18-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, was trying to pet the animal, a female Portuguese water dog, when it bit her, according to the TMZ website, which specializes in celebrity news.

The president’s physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, deemed it necessary to close the wound with a few stitches.

The young victim posted photos of her bleeding face on social networks. She is expected to be left with a slight scar, which TMZ said upset her — though it will give her a good story to tell for years.

The Obamas have two Portuguese water dogs, a breed generally known for its peaceful ways.

The older of the two, named Bo after the president’s initials, carries the prestigious title of “First Dog.” Sunny, who at four is half Bo’s age, was named after her generally radiant disposition.

The White House has not speculated on whether Sunny might have been perturbed by the packing going on as the Obamas prepare to turn over their home of eight years to Donald Trump.

Trump, incidentally, will be the first president in 150 years to enter the White House without a pet of any sort — not even a turtle — according to the Washington Post.

