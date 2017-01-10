Storms topple California’s iconic tunnel tree

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Storms topple California’s iconic tunnel tree

Thought to be more than 1,000 years old, the Pioneer Cabin Tree, a giant sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, was felled over the weekend

  • The Pioneer Cabin Tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Arnold, California, before rain storms in recent dImage Credit: AFP
  • California State Parks Supervising Ranger Tony Tealdi walks to the fallen tree on Monday.Image Credit: AFP
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Rain storms lashing Northern California in recent days have toppled a historic tree that was a major tourist attraction for its hollowed out trunk which cars could drive through.

Thought to be more than 1,000 years old, the Pioneer Cabin Tree, a giant sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, was felled over the weekend, park officials said.

A volunteer at the park, located southeast of Sacramento, said the tree toppled Sunday afternoon and shattered as it hit the ground, unable to withstand fierce winds and heavy rain.

WATCH: The giant sequoia ‘tunnel tree’ that tourists loved to walk through has been toppled by a storm in California...

“We lost an old friend today. The Pioneer Cabin Tree, or drive-thru tree, succumbed to nature and toppled,” the volunteer, Jim Allday said in a Facebook posting accompanied by pictures of the fallen sequoia.

The so-called tunnel tree was hollowed out in the 1880s — when there was apparently already a gaping gash at the base — and since then had become a major tourist attraction.

Allday’s wife, Joan Allday, told the San Francisco Gate that the tree had been weakening and leaning to one side for several years.

“It was barely alive, there was one branch alive at the top,” she said. “But it was very brittle and starting to lift.”

The tree toppled as fierce storms lashed the northern part of California and the state of Nevada over the weekend causing flooding, power outages and mudslides in some areas.

The National Weather Service said another strong storm bringing heavy rain was expected to hit the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bad weather — part of a weather system called the “Pineapple Express” — has forced the closure of Yosemite National Park.

Residents in Cambria, near the famous Hearst Castle located along California’s central coast, have meanwhile been advised to move to higher ground because of a flash flood warning.

One positive aspect of the storms is that they are expected to bring a much welcome respite to a six-year drought in California that has killed more than 100 million trees.

More from USA

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump at war with all sides

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats