Shanghai designer readily embraces Trump daughter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shanghai designer readily embraces Trump daughter

Wang said that clients had been delighted to see Trump and there had been no negative feedback

Gulf News
 

New York: To boycott or not to boycott First Lady Melania Trump because of her husband’s politics has been hotly debated in US fashion circles, but for one Chinese designer, at least one member of the first family is a major asset.

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the US president, was guest of honour in the front row at Taoray Wang’s New York fashion week show on Saturday, accompanied by her mother, Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples.

The 23-year-old first daughter, who wore Taoray Wang at her father’s inauguration weekend, has been happily adopted by the Chinese label as it seeks to open its first overseas store, in New York in September.

She looked beautiful in a pale pink Taoray Wang coat and ivory dress, a similar version of which appeared in navy on the catwalk, and the label proudly announced her attendance in a subsequent statement.

The namesake brand of Shanghai-based designer Wang Tao, the autumn/winter 2017 collection starred her modern take on classic suiting, with a unique twist of East meets West, and an empowering masculine look made feminine when paired with delicate lace negligees.

Wang designs for the powerful, professional and modern woman — leaders in government, business, finance and law who are not afraid to disguise their femininity.

She sent down the runway black jackets, military-style double breasted coats and wide-legged tweed pants — a powerful look made sexy with knee-high platform boots, lace underlay and pink silk lining on coats.

Wang said that clients, who are largely in China, and been delighted to see Trump — “this wonderful young lady” — wear her clothes at the inauguration and said there had been no negative feedback.

“I would rather focus on personal qualities and characters, rather than labelling them,” she told AFP backstage before the show.

It was a stunning collection inspired by contemporary Chinese drama depicting Qing dynasty characters crossing over from ancient times to the present day, and earned her cheers of approval at the end.

Wang said she had not given much thought to the refusal from some prominent American designers to dress the new first lady.

“I didn’t think about that, because I’m very open minded. I cooperate with international celebrities and all these leaders,” she said.

Front of house was packed, a mix of Chinese and Asian guests mingled with Park Avenue types — sleekly dressed, stiletto-wearing and well-groomed American women similar to the younger Trump.

“I believe there is a lot of bridge between different cultures,” said the designer, who studied in Japan and keeps a studio in London.

Her label focused on “this blending and diversity,” she said.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump vows strong response to North Korea

Framed Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week