'Settler agenda' defining future in Israel: Kerry

Israel "can be Jewish or it can be democratic", says US Secretary of State John Kerry

US Secretary of State John Kerry
Image Credit: AFP
US Secretary of State John Kerry lays out his vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians December 28, 2016, in the Dean Acheson Auditorium at the Department of State in Washington, DC.
 

Washington: US Secretary of State John Kerry warned Wednesday that the "settler agenda" was leading Israeli policy in the West Bank and imperiling peace with the Palestinians.

"No one thinking seriously about peace can ignore the reality of the threat settlements pose to peace," Kerry said in a major speech on Middle East peace efforts.

"But the problem goes well beyond just settlements. Trends indicate a comprehensive effort to take West Bank land for Israel and prevent any Palestinian development there."

Kerry added: "The settler agenda is defining the future in Israel. And their stated purpose is clear: They believe in one state: greater Israel."

Kerry says that if Israel rejects a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinian people, "it can be Jewish or it can be democratic." 

Kerry was responding to withering Israeli criticism of the United States' abstention from a vote condemning Israeli settlement construction. 

He reiterated the American position that a two-state solution giving both Israelis and Palestinians a home state is the best roadmap to peace. 

He also made it clear that despite recent differences in policy, the United States continues to be Israel's closest ally. Israel has been furious at the United States since the UN vote late last week.

