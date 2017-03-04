Russian links criss-crossing Washington

WASHINGTON: During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump’s second campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, had regular communications with his longtime associate — a former Russian military translator in Kiev who has been investigated in Ukraine on suspicion of being a Russian intelligence agent.

At the Republican National Convention in July, J.D. Gordon, a former Pentagon official on Trump’s national security team, met with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, when Gordon was helping keep hawkish language on Russia’s conflict with Ukraine out of the party’s platform.

And Jason Greenblatt, a former Trump Organisation lawyer and now a special representative for international negotiations at the White House, met last summer with Rabbi Berel Lazar, chief rabbi of Russia and an ally of President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

In a Washington atmosphere supercharged by the finding of the intelligence agencies that Putin tried to steer the election to Trump, as well as continuing FBI and congressional investigations, a growing list of Russian contacts with Trump’s associates is getting intense and sceptical scrutiny.

Democrats see suspicious connections and inaccurate denials as part of a pattern that belies Trump’s adamant insistence that he and his associates “have nothing to do with Russia.” The president’s supporters say innocuous encounters, routine for any incoming presidential team, are being treated for political reasons as somehow subversive.

Trump denounced the furore over Russian connections Thursday as a “total witch hunt” — but it may not have helped his case that the Russian foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, echoed his words Friday, saying, “This all looks like a witch hunt.”

On Friday, Trump posted a picture on Twitter of a meeting between Putin and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, and wrote that “we should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin.”

The issue has had momentous consequences for the new administration. Michael Flynn lasted less than a month as national security adviser before being forced out for ‘mischaracterising’ his conversations with Kislyak. This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions admitted to having meetings with Kislyak that he had not disclosed during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions fended off demands that he resign, but agreed to recuse himself from what may be the most important investigation his Justice Department is conducting: of Russian meddling in the election and whether any of Trump’s associates colluded in those efforts. And that did not end the issue; all nine Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee called Friday for Sessions to testify about his inaccurate denials that he had met with Russian officials during the campaign.

Current and former US officials have said that phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.

Former diplomats and Russia specialists say it would have been absurd and contrary to US interests for the Trump team to avoid meetings with Russians, either during or since the campaign.

John R. Beyrle, US ambassador to Moscow from 2008-12, said he feared that “we’re beginning to out-Russian the Russians” by treating all contacts as suspicious. When he returns to Russia now, he said, “this real anti-Western, anti-American frenzy” prompts some old acquaintances to refuse to meet him because they worry about being tagged as too friendly to the United States.

“That’s the last behaviour we should model — that simply meeting with a Russian official is wrong, without any knowledge of what was said,” Beyrle said.

In a possible sign that Trump hopes to put behind him the impression that he is an uncritical admirer of Putin, he is expected to name Fiona Hill, a respected Brookings scholar, to the top Russia post at the National Security Council, according to administration officials.

Hill, who served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia from 2006-09, is viewed as a Putin sceptic, if not as outspoken in her criticism of the Russian leader as are some other academics. Angela Stent, a Russia expert at Georgetown, said Hill was “realistic about Putin” and praised the 2013 book she wrote with Clifford G. Gaddy, “Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin,” as the best biography of the Russian leader.

It might take a Russia scholar to unpack the significance of particular meetings that are coming to light in the glare of investigations and bare-knuckle politics.

Lazar, who has condemned critics of Putin’s actions in Ukraine, is the leader of the Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch group in Russia, where it is a powerful organisation running dozens of schools and offering social services across the country, while maintaining links to a lucrative financial donor network.

Greenblatt, who handled outreach to Jews for the campaign, said that Lazar was one of several Chabad leaders he had met during the campaign. He said the two men did not discuss broader US-Russia relations and called the meeting “probably less than useful.”

Lazar said they had spoken about anti-Semitism in Russia, Russian Jews in Israel and Russian society in general. While he meets with Putin once or twice a year, he said, he never discussed his meeting with Greenblatt with Kremlin officials.

Joshua Nass, a public relations executive in New York, confirmed arranging the meeting between Lazar and Greenblatt.

Gordon, the former Pentagon official, portrayed his meeting with Kislyak at the Republican convention — first reported by USA Today — as similarly unremarkable. After a panel discussion, he said, he spoke briefly with “dozens of ambassadors and senior diplomats” including Kislyak. During a brief chat with the ambassador, Gordon said, he “repeated some of the points made by the campaign on the importance of improving relations with Russia” but did not get into substantive policy matters.

At a meeting to draft the Republican platform, Gordon, representing Trump’s views, opposed a delegate who wanted to call for providing “lethal defensive weapons” to Ukraine. Gordon said that proposal “was soundly defeated by the other delegates in the national security subcommittee meeting.”

There was no connection, he insisted, between his chat with Kislyak and the platform language. “Unfortunately, some in the media have repeatedly tried to connect the dots where there was nothing to connect,” he said.