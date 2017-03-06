Mobile
Revealed: Billionaire Trump uses tape on his tie

US president pictured with a piece of tape holding his tie together as his exits Air Force One

Image Credit: AP
Wind blows President Donald Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport for a visit to St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Fla., Friday, March 3, 2017.
 

US President Donald Trump may be a billionaire, but he’s clearly not afraid to resort to thrifty solutions to common problems.

The controversial US leader was photographed with tape sticking his tie together as he disembarked Air Force One this week.

As president of the US, he will decide how to spend a budget worth billions of dollars, but when the wind blows your tie, it doesn’t matter how much money you have.

Now all he needs to do is find a solution to his wild hair. Some glue, perhaps?

Meanwhile, a Congressional committee will investigate Trump’s claim that Barack Obama tapped his phone during last year’s election campaign, the panel’s chairman said Sunday.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has been examining Russian interference in last year’s US presidential election.

Devin Nunes, a California Republican who chairs the committee, said in a statement that the investigation involves looking at “the US government’s response to actions taken by Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign.”

“The Committee will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party’s campaign officials or surrogates,” he said, without specifically referring to Trump’s explosive accusation.

Trump made his allegation in a string of tweets early Saturday morning, at one point calling former president Obama a “Bad (or sick) guy!” He did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

The White House on Sunday called on Congress to follow up on Trump’s claims.

Obama, via a spokesman, has denied any allegation of wiretapping as “simply false.”

Obama’s director of national intelligence James Clapper told NBC on Sunday that there was “no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time as a candidate or against his campaign.”

