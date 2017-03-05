Mobile
Police searching for man who shot Sikh in a Seattle suburb

Rai told police the suspect said he should go back to his homeland and the two got into an argument

Image Credit: AP
Hundreds of people march for peace around the Ball Conference Centre in Olathe, Kansas, before starting a prayer vigil in response to the deadly shooting last week.
Gulf News
 

KENT, Washington: Police in a Seattle suburb were seeking a gunman on Saturday who had shot a Sikh man in the arm and told him to “go back to your own country,” the Seattle Times reported.

India’s foreign minister said on Twitter early on Sunday that the victim is identified Deep Rai and he told police he was working in his driveway on Friday when the unidentified man approached him.

“I am sorry to know about the attack on Deep Rai, a US national of Indian origin,” Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said. He added that he had spoken to the father of the victim.

Rai told police in the Seattle suburb of Kent that the shooter is 6-foot-tall, white and has a stocky build. He said the man was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Recently, South Asians have been on edge after a deadly shooting in a suburban Kansas City bar that the FBI is investigating as a hate crime. Authorities said witnesses to the shooting, which left an Indian man dead and another wounded, said the suspect yelled “get out of my country” before he opened fire.

In suburban Seattle. Rai told police the suspect said he should go back to his homeland and the two got into an argument, according to the paper. It said the victim told police the man then shot him in the arm.

Sikhs have previously been the target of attacks in the US. After the September 11, 2001, attacks, the backlash that hit Muslims around the country expanded to include those of the Sikh faith, the men often identified by a turban and a long beard.

Male observant Sikhs often cover their heads with turbans, which are considered sacred, and refrain from shaving their beards. The faith comes from South Asia’s Punjab region.

In 2012, a man shot and killed six Sikh worshippers and wounded four others at a Sikh temple near Milwaukee before killing himself.

Police told the newspaper that the agency has contacted the FBI and other law enforcement agencies about the case.

“We’re early on in our investigation,” Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas said on Saturday. “We are treating this as a very serious incident.”

Jasmit Singh, a leader of the Sikh community in the nearby suburb of Renton, said he had been told Rai was released from the hospital, the Times reported.

“He is just very shaken up, both him and his family,” Singh told the newspaper. “We’re all kind of at a loss in terms of what’s going on right now, this is just bringing it home. The climate of hate that has been created doesn’t distinguish between anyone.”

United States
India
Twitter
