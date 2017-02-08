Mobile
Pentagon considers leasing space at Trump Tower

Official said the move might be necessary to support the day-to-day operations for the president and his staff

Gulf News
 

Washington: The Defence Department may rent space in Trump Tower, where President Donald Trump lives part time, raising questions about a potential conflict of interest because taxpayer dollars could be going directly to his business interests.

An official said the move might be necessary to support the day-to-day operations for the president and his staff.

“In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defence is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower,” Lt. Col. JB Brindle, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The statement said the space was “necessary for the personnel and equipment” that would support Trump at his residence in the building, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Trump’s wife, Melania, and his young son, Barron, live there.

The Pentagon made similar arrangements with past presidents, including for the Chicago home of President Barack Obama. The difference in this case, which was reported by CNN on Tuesday night, is that the Defence Department could be funnelling government money directly to Trump’s commercial interests.

Neither a representative for Trump nor for Trump Tower could be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday night.

The Secret Service considered renting space in the building but rejected the idea, Politico reported.

