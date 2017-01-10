Obama gets a job offer — from Spotify

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Obama gets a job offer — from Spotify

Music streaming app advertises for 'President of Playlists' with '8 years experience running a nation'

Image Credit: Reuters
U.S. President Barack Obama
 

New York: If President Barack Obama is still wondering what to do when he leaves office next week, he has a ready job offer — from Spotify.

The world’s leading streaming service on Monday advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” — and said it was looking for someone with “at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation.”

If it wasn’t any more obvious whom Spotify was seeking for the New York-based position, it asked for an applicant with “good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The company said the President of Playlists would come up with songs to suit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming up for an address on “health care legislation that bears your name.”

The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek revealed the tongue-in-cheek offer over Twitter after Obama was quoted as joking about a job at Spotify.

Natalia Brzezinski, the wife of former US ambassador to Sweden Mark Brzezinski, wrote on Instagram that Obama told her at a White House reception last week that his 2013 visit to Stockholm was his “favourite trip.”

“‘I’m still waiting for my job at Spotify... Cuz’ I know y’all loved my playlist,’” she quoted Obama as saying.

Obama over two consecutive summers released Spotify playlists for vacation listening, revealing tastes heavy on classic soul and jazz.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In USA

Trump at war with all sides

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats