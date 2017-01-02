New York finds a lotta love for new train line stops

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New York finds a lotta love for new train line stops

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo present for the opening of three new stations

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Commuters ride an escalator at a newly opened station on the Second Avenue subway line in New York on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

New York: Sure, they can be brusque at times. But New Yorkers’ hearts nearly melted Sunday when they got a load of the biggest subway line expansion in 50 years.

“It’s beautiful, it’s clean, it’s bright. And so far, nobody has seen any rats on the tracks!” quipped Jay Lerman, a skin doctor.

“When they talked about it in the 50s they talked about $500 million. Now, it’s 60 years on and $4 billion later. But it’s here!” said the neighbourhood resident, referring to the $4.4 billion pricetag.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo were there for the opening late Saturday of three new stations that extend the Second Avenue subway train from 63rd to 96th Streets up to the posh Upper East Side.

At midday Sunday, the smartphone-wielding general public rushed in to get a look.

And it was a sight to behold, in a city with an older system known for its share of darkness and rodents in the track beds.

“We have been talking about the opening of the stations the way we were talking about the coming of the Messiah — whichever comes first!” laughed retired attorney Ken Klein.

“It has been a difficult 2016 for New Yorkers and it’s a nice start to 2017,” he said referring to the election of President-elect Donald Trump, a New Yorker.

For Tyler Robbins, “it looks like Paris!”

“They did a beautiful job,” raved the young father who was bringing his 10-month-old on the train for the first time. He said he previously had avoided the subway due to not enough elevators and filth.

Angel Aviles, a comic book artist, was also impressed, after construction jolted his apartment for ages.

“Now the rumble will be from the trains. And it’s more comforting than a dynamite sound!” he said.

“It’s nice to see that New York is starting to catch up” with European cities, Aviles added.

The walls of the stations have mosaics including some designed by artists Chuck Close and Brazil’s Vik Muniz.

The extension is just a big start: the line is set to be extended up to Harlem for another $6 billion.

New York authorities hope it will speed commute times and reduce overcrowding.

More from USA

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Nasa to send first African-American to ISS

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject