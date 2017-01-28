Nasa unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nasa unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire

The hatch has now been taken out of storage and incorporated into a new display at the Kennedy Space Centre

Image Credit: Reuters
Astronauts, from the left, Gus Grissom, Ed White II and Roger Chaffee stand near Cape Kennedy's Launch Complex 34 during training for Apollo 1 in January 1967.
Gulf News
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Nasa on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of its moon programme’s fatal Apollo launch pad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.

Nasa astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee died when thick smoke filled the crew module of the Apollo 1 capsule on January 27, 1967, in what was the first deadly accident in the space agency’s early days.

The men were unable to open the capsule’s three-part hatch before being overcome by smoke. Emergency rescue teams rushed to battle the fire at the launch pad, located at what is now Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, but were too late.

The hatch has now been taken out of storage and incorporated into a new display at the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex to honour the fallen astronauts and serve as a reminder of the risks of space flight.

“Had that accident occurred in space, we’d have never known exactly what had happened,” former Gemini and Apollo astronaut Tom Stafford said at a ceremony to mark the exhibit’s opening.

The deaths of these “three great heroes ... helped save at least one other in flight, maybe two,” he added.

Investigators discovered several problems with the Apollo capsule design that led to the fire, including an electrical wiring issue, a pure-oxygen environment and flammable materials throughout the crew cabin.

Nasa made dozens of changes and resumed flying in October 1968, setting the stage for the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing in July 1969.

Grissom, aged 40 and one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts, became the second American in space in a suborbital flight that preceded John Glenn’s landmark first US orbital space flight. White, who was 36, became the first American to walk in space as pilot of the Gemini 4 mission in June 1965.

Chaffee, 31, was a rookie astronaut with no previous space flight experience.

Friday’s ceremony was one of several events this week in which Nasa also paid tribute to the Space Shuttle Challenger crew, killed during launch on January 28, 1986, and the Shuttle Columbia astronauts, who died when that spaceship broke apart as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on February 1, 2003.

At twilight, the families of the Apollo 1 astronauts gathered at the base of the seaside launch complex where Grissom, White and Chaffee had been testing their capsule when the fire broke out.

“It’s really important that we come together and we don’t forget who they were and what they sacrificed. Even more important we remember that we don’t ever want to have it happen again,” Kennedy Space Centre director and former shuttle astronaut Bob Cabana told the families.

Cabana said the new exhibit was intended to highlight the importance of a work culture where people feel free to voice concerns. Management and communications problems contributed to both space shuttle accidents, investigators found.

Nasa is preparing to turn over crew flights to the International Space Station to privately owned SpaceX and Boeing Co as early as 2018.

“The lessons learnt from Apollo 1 are critical to our future success and I don’t ever want them forgotten,” Cabana said. “We got to the moon not in spite of Apollo 1, but because of Apollo 1.”

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump attempts to deflect migrant ban chaos

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads