Mexico day labourers toil away on US farms, leery of Trump remarks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mexico day labourers toil away on US farms, leery of Trump remarks

Nationwide, some 540,000 Mexicans work in the US farming and forestry sectors

Image Credit: AFP
Mexicans harvest lettuce in a field outside of Brawley, California, in the Imperial Valley, on January 31. Many of the farm workers expressed fears that they would not be able to continue working in the US under Trump’s administration.
Gulf News
 

Brawley, United States: Many people are just getting to bed when Roger Medina wakes up at the stroke of midnight and, after a quick coffee, heads to the US-Mexico border as his wife and infant daughter sleep.

Six hours later, having gone through US customs and immigration control and after an hourlong bus ride from the border, the 23-year-old is standing in a field, packaging lettuce at a California farm.

Medina is among the tens of thousands of labourers who legally cross into the US daily from Mexicali, just opposite California’s Imperial Valley, to harvest the fruits and vegetables that fill America’s supermarket shelves and eventually end up on Americans’ dinner tables.

And they have warily been watching as President Donald Trump rails against Mexican immigration, accusing migrants of crime and of taking Americans’ jobs, even as he orders the building of a border wall to prevent, he says, undocumented migrants or terrorists from entering the country.

“If he wants to close the border, he can come and harvest the fruits and vegetables himself,” scoffed Jose Luis Carrillo, 35, as he methodically chopped iceberg lettuce heads, placing them with lightning speed into plastic bags before they are loaded in crates on conveyor belts.

“I don’t think he realises who we are or the amount of work it takes for the salad he eats to reach his plate,” he said with a scowl.

Almost 55,000 people cross into the US from Mexicali everyday, the majority to work in the fields, according to US Customs and Border Patrol data.

Nationwide, some 540,000 Mexicans work in the US farming and forestry sectors, according to the Pew Research Center, though it is unclear how many of them are undocumented.

In the Imperial Valley, one of the world’s most productive agricultural regions, most of those who work the land are Mexicans with green cards or dual citizenship.

They line up at the border before dawn every day but Sunday to cross over, and they make the long journey back home as the sun is setting.

“No gringo could survive this,” said Medina, who has been working the fields since the age of 17. His mother, Patricia, has worked in the fields for nearly two decades.

Linsey Dale, executive director of the Imperial Valley Farm Bureau, said it was undeniable that farms in the region couldn’t survive without the migrant workers.

“They are valued, and without them our growers can’t produce,” she said. “Some are leaving their homes at 2 in the morning and then wait in line at the border for two hours.”

While people like Medina and Carrillo say they are not directly affected by Trump’s rhetoric on immigration, they feel offended by his comments, and anger is growing within the community at the way Mexicans are being portrayed.

“He is a racist but he’s no fool,” said Antonio Hernandez, 50, hunched over as he chopped celery on a farm, music in Spanish blasting in the background.

“He needs us to ensure that crops are grown and to honour his promises of boosting the economy.”

Carrillo, who has been toiling in the fields for 17 years, says he does it for his two children, in the hope they will have a brighter future.

His seven-year-old daughter wants to be a doctor and his four-year-old son wants to be a policeman.

“I want them to do anything they want in life but this,” he said, as he chopped lettuce heads with the precision of a samurai.

Antonio Rico, a green-card holder who works in the US but lives in Mexicali, where housing is more affordable, said he has been working the fields day in and day out for 30 years and now earns $11.50 (Dh42.24) an hour.

“I would be paid a pittance in Mexico,” said the 50-year-old. “If you think my salary is low here, imagine what it would be over there.

“I sleep three to four hours a day but it’s okay,” he added. “I’ll rest when I die.”

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump travel ban 'lawful': US government

Framed Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf