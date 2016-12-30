Indiana mother confesses to children’s deaths in letter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indiana mother confesses to children’s deaths in letter

Amber Pasztor, 29, of Fort Wayne, faces two counts of murder in the September 26 killings of seven-year-old Liliana Hernandez and six-year-old Rene Pasztor

Gulf News
 

Goshen, Indiana: An Indiana woman accused of fatally smothering her two young children told a judge in a handwritten letter that she’s guilty and ready to accept life in prison.

Amber Pasztor, 29, of Fort Wayne, faces two counts of murder in the September 26 killings of seven-year-old Liliana Hernandez and six-year-old Rene Pasztor. The children were killed after being abducted from their custodial grandparents’ home.

Her attorneys are seeking to present a defence of mental disease or defect, saying they believe she cannot fully understand the legal proceedings or help prepare her defence. But in the letter, Pasztor said she was competent and would refuse to see another doctor for mental health evaluations.

“I made a lot of bad decisions in my life but this one really did it,” she wrote. “I am guilty and I accept my consequences. Thank you so much for your time.”

Pasztor has also admitted to fatally shooting her neighbour, 65-year-old Frank Macomber, and taking his car. She has not been charged in the death, but prosecutors have said she is a suspect. Investigators believe Macomber was shot the same day the children were killed. His body was found the next day in a wooded area near Fort Wayne.

Pasztor’s letter to Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Terry Shewmaker was dated December 14 but filed with the court on Tuesday, The Goshen News and The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reported.

Shewmaker gave prosecutors a copy of Pasztor’s letter during a Thursday court hearing, which Pasztor didn’t attend. The judge made no ruling on the letter, but pushed Pasztor’s trial date from late January until March 20 so a second competency evaluation could be completed.

Pasztor’s defence attorney, Clifford Williams, told The Goshen News that he wouldn’t discuss the letter. The Associated Press left a telephone message for Williams on Thursday seeking comment.

According to investigators, Pasztor parked a car outside the Elkhart Police Department hours after the children were abducted and told an officer her children’s bodies were the back seat. Elkhart is about 112km northwest of Fort Wayne.

Pasztor said in an October jailhouse interview with WANE-TV that she decided to kill her children after hearing an Amber Alert for them. She said she killed the children so they would be safe in heaven.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole for Pasztor.

More from USA

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

Also In USA

New Yorkers love new subway line

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events