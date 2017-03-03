Indian immigrant sentenced to 9 years for fraud

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian immigrant sentenced to 9 years for fraud

Scam involved laundering money from stolen credit cards and identities through shell bank accounts

Gulf News
 

Alexandria, Virginia: Amit Chaudhry said it was family loyalty that brought him to an international identity theft scheme so vast it ensnared a television actress.

“I never really dreamt of being a felon,” the 44-year-old from Ashburn, Virginia, said in Alexandria federal court on Thursday before being sentenced to nine years in prison. “This is going to haunt me for the rest of my life.”

On September 21 he pleaded guilty to identity theft and money laundering. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

A native of India, Chaudhry helped relatives overseas operate a multimillion-dollar scam that involved laundering money from stolen credit cards and identities through shell bank accounts. He was part of a related scheme advertising cheap travel packages. Customers’ money would be stolen, and their hotel and airfare would be paid for with stolen credit cards. Many of the more than 1,000 victims found parts of their trips cancelled after the fraudulent charges were discovered.

The group made more than $25 million (Dh91 million) off fake credit cards, helped by a co-conspirator working at American Express in India. When their charges were challenged, they would use images of fake passports to back them up.

The scheme was uncovered in part because an FBI agent recognised actress Laura Vandervoort in one of those passports. The image was taken from a scene from the television show V involving visas, authorities said. Vandervoort, a Canadian, also played Supergirl on the TV series Smallville and last year appeared as the character Indigo on the Supergirl series.;

The image, authorities said, helped make clear some of the group’s online behaviour.

Chaudhry’s attorneys said he was acting at the behest of relatives in India.

“This was all done out of family loyalty,” defence attorney Danny Onorato said.

But Chaudhry, who emigrated from India in 1992, was also behind visa fraud and embezzlement schemes that had nothing to do with those crimes.

“What we’re dealing with here is not a casual wrong turn,” said Jeffrey Abish, the chief information officer for the defrauded company ActionNet. Chaudhry sent inflated and imagined IT invoices to the company, netting $4.1 million that he has now pledged to repay.

Onorato said Chaudhry has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, which might help explain his behaviour. Assistant US Attorney Katherine Wong protested: “Asperger’s doesn’t cause anyone to steal or open credit card accounts in someone else’s name.”

Chaudhry is cooperating with authorities, who are still finding more victims and tracking down co-conspirators in the United States and abroad. Five of those co-conspirators have already pleaded guilty in Alexandria; two have been arrested in India.

Chaudhry said in court that his cooperation has made him a target of verbal and physical harassment in the Alexandria jail. But prosecutors said he will also likely get his sentenced reduced at some point for his help.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

US in aggressive sweep for unauthorised migrants

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins