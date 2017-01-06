Mobile
How Ivanka Trump and the Obamas could be neighbours

Donald Trump's daughter reportedly planning to move into same exclusive Washington area as Barack and Michelle

 

Washington: One of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in Washington was already abuzz with word that Barack and Michelle Obama will reside there when he leaves office. Now, it’s reportedly making room for Ivanka Trump.

The elder Trump daughter and her husband Jared Kushner — both seemingly headed to play important roles in the administration when Donald Trump becomes president on January 20 — have chosen a house around the corner from the Obamas in the capital’s Kalorama district, US media report.

Chez Trump is a white, six-bedroom, 6,870-square-foot house that sold for $5.5 million (Dh20.2 million) in December, according to the New York Times. It is not clear if they are renting the place or if they bought it.

The Times said the home was previously owned by a Latvian-born businessman with extensive investments in Russia.

The neighbourhood — a quiet and leafy one less than (three kilometres from the White House — is home to many embassies and powerful Washington families.

Trump and Kushner, both 35, were very active in her father’s presidential campaign and have also played roles in helping Trump make cabinet and other senior appointments.

Normally, American presidents leave Washington when their terms end, but the Obamas say they want to stay until their younger daughter Sasha finishes high school in 2018.

Elder daughter Malia is now taking a gap year and will attend Harvard University in the autumn.

The future Obama digs are a Tudor-style house with eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half-bathrooms. It is valued at around $6 million. The Obamas will rent it for a reported monthly rent of $22,000.

