Hands across the border

WASHINGTON

Canada’s prime minister has to go see the US president, and he’s not especially thrilled. The president is deeply unpopular in Canada — and elsewhere, since campaigning on protectionism and tariffs.

The prime minister wants to lay low. His plan: get in and out of Washington with the least possible fuss. He even pleads with photographers while entering the White House: Don’t snap my picture. He’d rather not be seen with this president.

What a stark difference from his other Washington visit — when he basked in the well-wishes of hundreds in a pomp-filled festival on the White House lawn as he visited a different president, adored by Canadians.

Of course, the year was 1931.

When Justin Trudeau meets US President Donald Trump he might feel like he’s experiencing the life of R.B. Bennett. The 11th prime minister had to juggle a political hand-grenade in the form of Herbert Hoover.

That single Depression-era term illustrates extreme examples of how the White House occupant can shape a prime minister’s career: some presidents are locomotives pulling your popularity, others the wagon that drags.

Hoover was a human-sized heap of dead political weight. One book, Lawrence Martin’s, ”The Presidents and the Prime Ministers,” chronicles various ways Bennett avoided being seen during his 1931 trip.

“The ultimate snub occurred on the White House lawn,” Martin wrote.

“Twenty-five photographers prepared to take the standard picture of the president and the visiting dignitary … But Prime Minister Bennett stopped them … (He said that) since the visit is ‘unofficial’ pictures should wait for another occasion. The problem, as most top officials there realised, was that Bennett did not want to be seen on the front page of Canadian newspapers with Herbert Hoover.

“The meeting with the president did not go well.”

How different with FDR.

Two years later, Bennett arrived at the White House for meetings aimed at reversing the protectionist devastation of the Hoover years. He and Roosevelt released a joint statement promising to expand trade.

The New York Times called the White House lawn welcome ”a scene of shifting colour.” About 500 people were there to greet Bennett and a French dignitary. Eleanor Roosevelt served tea. There was a state dinner. Newspaper scribblers were on hand to record the president’s first words to his guests: ”I am glad to see you. Welcome to the White House.”

Trudeau was treated last year to such a scene on the White House lawn. The smile etched into his face, and the arms extended in a hug around Barack Obama, prompted headlines about a bromance.

Now he’s pulled in two directions, dealing with Trump.

Trudeau has conceded as much. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said he has dual responsibilities: on the one hand, to encourage a strong economic partnership, and the other, to stand up for his values. “In certain situations, it’s to work in a very collaborative way. In other situations, it will be … very clear that we do not share the same values.”

He’s hardly the first prime minister to deal with a politically problematic president — as illustrated by the Hoover episode. George W. Bush’s unpopularity in Canada also caused headaches for the Paul Martin Liberals.

They agonised for months over missile-defence cooperation with the US.

History also shows another lesson.

It’s that Canada can achieve big things with unpopular presidents. Take Ronald Reagan. A Gallup poll from June 1980 shows Canadians favoured his opponent Jimmy Carter by a mind-boggling margin of almost five-to-one.

In one of his final acts as president, he signed the Canada-US free trade agreement.