Families of Orlando victims sue Facebook, Twitter, Google

Social media companies accused of supporting Daesh by allowing spread of extremist propaganda

Image Credit: AFP
Police near the area of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016.
 

Chicago: The families of three Orlando nightclub shooting victims have filed suit against Facebook, Twitter and Google accusing them of providing “material support” to Daesh by allowing the spread of extremist propaganda that inspired the attack.

The assault by gunman Omar Mateen, who pledged allegiance to Daesh, left 49 people dead and 53 injured at the Pulse nightclub in June, in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

The 29-year-old US-born American of Afghan descent was killed in a shootout with police after taking hostages.

The families of three of the dead, Tevin Eugene Crosby, Juan Ramon Guerrero Jr., and Javier Jorge-Reyes, filed sued against the internet giants this week for “knowingly and recklessly” allowing IS to exploit social media as a recruiting, fundraising and propaganda tool.

“This material support has been instrumental to the rise of [Daesh] and has enabled it to carry out or cause to be carried out, numerous terrorist attacks,” including the Orlando massacre, the lawsuit alleges.

In using the term “material support,” the suit invoked a legal term that constitutes a crime under American law. It asked for compensatory damages to be awarded at trial.

Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for comment, while Twitter declined.

The three companies, along with Microsoft, announced in December that they were partnering to create a database of digital “fingerprints” to help identify and remove “potential terrorist content.”

“There is no place for content that promotes terrorism on our hosted consumer services. When alerted, we take swift action against this kind of content in accordance with our respective policies,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Twitter said earlier this year it had suspended more than 360,000 user accounts for violating the company’s prohibition on violent threats and promotion of terrorism.

But the lawsuit maintains that the companies have not done enough to curb IS’s use of social media.

“Since first appearing on Twitter in 2010, [Daesh] accounts on Twitter have grown at an astonishing rate and, until recently, [Daesh] maintained official accounts on Twitter unfettered,” the complaint alleges.

“As with Twitter, [Daesh] has used Google (YouTube) and Facebook in a similar manner,” it says.

