Donations pour in to band from black college that will play at Trump inauguration

New York: The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes band took a lot of heat in the last few weeks for agreeing to perform in Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. But on Friday the band learnt that political heat can also be quite lucrative.

Talladega, a small, historically black college in Alabama, had been struggling to raise the $75,000 (Dh275,475) to send the band to Washington for the January 20 inauguration.

But after the college’s president, Billy C. Hawkins, appeared on Thursday on ‘The O’Reilly Factor’ on Fox News, describing how their choice had been criticised by many, donations from the show’s largely conservative audience flooded in.

The band, which had raised about $50,000 on its GoFundMe page before Hawkins’ appearance on Fox, took in more than $333,000 by Friday evening.

“Some alumni have come at me pretty hard, they don’t want the band to participate and say I am a disgrace to my race,” Hawkins told host Bill O’Reilly. “But this is about the students having an opportunity to participate in this national ceremony.”

A number of artistes, including prominent African-Americans, have said they would not perform at the inauguration of a president who built his political career leading the birther movement against President Barack Obama, and on the campaign trail refused to disavow white supremacist supporters.

No other historically black colleges are participating in the Trump inaugural events, and the Talladega band had been condemned in the African-American community and by many of the school’s alumni.

But donors, giving mostly between $5 and $20, applauded the students’ courage and independence.

“Ignore the hatred!” a woman who gave $100 said on the GoFundMe page. “Enjoy one of the greatest moments YOUR COUNTRY has to offer. Safe travels and GOD BLESS you all!!!”

Other donors echoed the college’s assertion that the band’s participation was more a tribute to the civic celebration of the peaceful transfer of power than to the man assuming the presidency.

“You have an excellent opportunity to expand your perceptions and use this as an occasion to become more well rounded,” a donor named Al Jenkins said. “Set the example for others to follow.”

But some worry the participation, and the donations, may come at too high a price.

The decision undermines the proud history of civil rights struggles at the college, which was founded by former slaves, said Carl Singley, a 1968 graduate and the former dean of the law school at Temple University. He wrote to the president and trustees, urging them to cancel.

“Growing up, I had Klan night riders coming through my neighbourhood. My freshman year we loaded up in a bus and went to the march on Selma. Racism is not theoretical to me,” Singley said in an interview. “The idea that a college that has long stood for civil rights would celebrate and normalise a man who got elected denigrating the first African-American president really is appalling.”

He said he feared O’Reilly’s viewers who made donations were motivated mainly to try to prove Trump and his supporters were not racists, and had little interest in the fortunes of his small, financially struggling alma mater.

On Friday, the school’s president said the 230 band members were excited to perform, and none had bowed out in protest. He added it was a difficult decision, but one he hoped would help the college with future federal funding.

“If you don’t come to the table, you’re not going to be able to eat,” Hawkins said at a news conference. “Talladega College is going to be at the table.”