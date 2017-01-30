Angry customers delete Uber app from their phones

Dubai: The hashtag DeleteUber was trending widely on social media over the last two days, as angry customers shared screenshots on Twitter and Instagram as they deleted the app off their phones. Uber’s users are accusing the company of capitalizing from a taxi driver strike, instead of halting their service in solidarity.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

The NY Taxi Workers Alliance called for all drivers to avoid JFK Airport on Saturday in order to facilitate protests against President Donald Trump's executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

They announced an hour long strike, during which no taxi drivers would be driving to or from John F. Kennedy airport, as a movement of solidarity with the banned immigrants.

The alliance shared a statement on its official Facebook page "Drivers stand in solidarity with refugees coming to America in search of peace and safety and with those who are simply trying to return to their homes here in America after traveling abroad. We stand in solidarity with all of our peace-loving neighbours against this inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional act of pure bigotry."

During the taxi service break, Uber sent out a tweet informing the public that they are still running during the strike, but will not add a surcharge on their rides. Many viewed this decision as a way for Uber to profit from the important cause.

.@Uber_NYC your company is supporting the death of innocents pic.twitter.com/A4RhCLG0wS — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) January 29, 2017

The company has previously been accused of taking advantage of riders during times of need. Additionally, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was recently selected, as well as 19 other entrepreneurs, to be economic advisors to President Trump.

