Airport jewellery store giving ex-offenders a leg up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Airport jewellery store giving ex-offenders a leg up

The store is part of a programme for women recently released from jail or currently in the criminal justice system

Image Credit: AP
Barbara Murray arranges jewellery at a kiosk at Newark Liberty International Airport. The kiosk features jewellery produced by former inmates through a society re-entry programme.
Gulf News
 

NEWARK, New Jersey: Shoppers perusing the jewellery at a pop-up store in Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal B can talk to a sales clerk who also made the baubles, but they might be surprised to learn the employee is wearing a different kind of bracelet — the kind that goes around your ankle and tracks your every move.

The store is part of a programme for women recently released from jail or currently in the criminal justice system. They get job skills, some income and, perhaps most important, self-confidence.

It’s the product of a union between a reverend, a film producer and a former governor all committed to easing a transition that can be daunting at best.

“When you get out of prison, society doesn’t let you out of prison, in a way,” said Francine LeFrak, the film producer. “You have a hard time with every step of the way. People look at you as ‘that person who was in prison.’ But if you’re managing a kiosk at Newark Airport and you’re in contact with other people, you’re feeling that dignity of, ‘I’m worth it and now I can talk to anybody.’ It’s about skill-building.”

LeFrak, daughter of real estate mogul Samuel LeFrak, formed Same Sky in 2008 as a way to help women in Rwanda by selling their handmade jewellery in the US. Her interest in helping America’s burgeoning population of female ex-offenders dates back to the 1990s when she executive produced “Prison Stories: Women on the Inside” for HBO.

Three years ago, she partnered with former Governor Jim McGreevey and the Jersey City-based New Jersey Re-entry Corp, the organisation he chairs that provides links to education, job training, addiction treatment and other services. The third piece of the puzzle, Most Excellent Way Life Learning Center, offers housing and social services in northern New Jersey and is run by Rev Gloria Walton.

Barbara Murray was manning the Same Sky airport kiosk last week. She is a graduate of the Most Excellent Way and is studying to get a counsellor’s licence. The 46-year-old had been jailed for shoplifting numerous times in Brooklyn, and found herself repeating the same destructive behaviour.

“The times I got incarcerated back in Brooklyn I was never given any help,” she said. “I just did my time, came out and went right back to the lifestyle. Today I’m not going back to the lifestyle.”

The programme “is affording her the opportunity to transform herself,” Walton said.

For many people who have been incarcerated, the only jobs typically available when they get out are warehouse jobs, McGreevey said. Those can be physically demanding and difficult to juggle along with school and any parole or probationary requirements. In contrast, jewellery-making can be done at any time.

“What’s wonderful about this work is that they can do work all day Saturday or at 8 at night,” he said. “So they can earn money while going to college or attending employment training.”

Victoria Keenan, also from Brooklyn and a current Most Excellent Way resident, wears an ankle bracelet while her child endangerment case is pending in court. She said making the jewellery is like meditating. The 23-year-old said she is going back to school in January in hopes of becoming a paralegal.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

2016: The headlines beyond the election

Framed Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway