After 15 big mall fights, police see a culprit: Teenage boredom

New York: Officer Tamara Valle, of the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, received a call on Monday: A fight had broken out in the food court of the nearby Hulen Mall, and 200 teenagers were running, screaming and fighting. Shopkeepers were going into lockdown, slamming their gates shut with customers still inside.

As Valle drove to the mall, she received another message: At least four or five similar scenes were unfolding hundreds of kilometres away, on the East Coast.

By night’s end, at least 15 fights had broken out in shopping centres from Connecticut to Arizona. Videos posted to social media showed throngs of teenagers twisting like tornadoes through malls in Tennessee and Ohio as bystanders uploaded the images to the world.

Officers at several police departments suspect that the episodes were loosely organised on social media, though they cannot prove it yet. In Aurora, Colorado, the police heard through an anonymous tip that a Facebook post had told of a fight at the Town Center mall.

“We haven’t actually seen the post,” Sgt. Chris Amsler, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said in an interview. “We don’t know whether that’s true — whether or not that exists.”

Other officers, like Capt. Gary Haba of the Beachwood Police Department in Beachwood, Ohio, believe the more likely common thread is that teenagers have too much time on their hands during the holiday break from school, and just enough freedom to head to the nearest shopping centre — especially if they think they will encounter a lively scene.

“I don’t think there’s Dr Evil sitting around in some chair somewhere directing everybody to do this,” Haba said Tuesday. “It just seemed like kids showed up and they were waiting to start seeing some mayhem.”

The day before, Beachwood police officers had responded to a fight at Beachwood Place, an upscale shopping mall. They estimated that around 500 people, mostly teenagers, were involved. Police officers from at least three jurisdictions worked for more than an hour to corral people and push them outside.

At least one officer used pepper spray to subdue people who were fighting, and one juvenile was arrested, accused of pushing a police officer, Haba said.

About 901km away, a similar situation was unfolding at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut. Hundreds of teenagers were mobbing the mall, forcing it to close early.

“Even the officers that were up there sensed that something was different” before a fight broke out, Capt. Christopher Davis, a spokesman for the Manchester police, said in a phone interview. “They just sensed that something was in the air, per se, that something didn’t seem right.”

Busloads

Davis said that so many teenagers had arrived to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills that additional city buses had to be called in to take all of them home. Five juveniles and two adults were arrested on charges of fighting or interfering with police officers, he said.

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with people returning unwanted presents, using new gift cards and searching for after-holiday sales.

Some police officers said the chaos had the characteristics of so-called flash mobs, gatherings loosely organised on social media. The police also speculated that unseasonably warm weather in some places may have played a role, too. It was around 65 degrees in Indianapolis, where fights broke out at Castleton Square mall.

Common event

It is not uncommon for mayhem to occur on December 26. On that day in 2013, more than 300 teenagers gathered in Brooklyn at Kings Plaza mall, where they fought, yelled and slammed shop doors.

This year, mall employees across the country were busy on Monday night posting to Facebook, advising that hours had been changed and that stores had closed. Requests to companies that own or lease several of the malls, including Simon Property Group, CBL & Associates Properties and General Growth Properties, did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Fights were reported in at least a dozen states, with two episodes in Connecticut and three in Tennessee. Fights were also reported at malls in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, Arizona, New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and Texas. And a fight that broke out at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island resulted in more than 70 calls placed to 911 by people who mistakenly thought they had heard gunshots, according to a CBS affiliate in New York.

A little bit of mischief can escalate into a full-scale police response: In Fort Worth, reports of shots being fired coincided with the mobs and fights, Valle said, leading to responses from the SWAT team and the gang investigation unit. But no one was arrested, and about an hour later, the chaos had subsided.