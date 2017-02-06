97 US firms in joint action on travel ban

Washington: Nearly 100 companies, including Apple, Google and Microsoft, banded together on Sunday to file a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban, arguing that it “inflicts significant harm on American business.”

The brief, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, included Facebook, Twitter, Intel, eBay, Netflix and Uber, as well as non-tech companies such as Levi Strauss and Chobani.

Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told the federal appellate court that restoring the ban would “unleash chaos again.” The filing in San Francisco came after the White House said it expected the federal courts to reinstate the ban.

Washington and Minnesota said their underlying lawsuit was strong and a nationwide temporary restraining order was appropriate. If the appellate court reinstated Trump’s ban the states said the “ruling would reinstitute those harms, separating families, stranding our university students and faculty, and barring travel.”

“The order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than fifty years,” the brief from 97 companies stated.

“Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list.”

The rapid-fire legal manoeuvres by the two states were accompanied by briefs filed by John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, former secretaries of state, along with former national security officials under President Barack Obama.

The government had until 3pm PST (2300 GMT) yesterday to submit additional legal briefs to the appeals court in support of Trump’s executive order.

Following that, the court is expected to act quickly, and a decision either way may ultimately result in the case reaching the US Supreme Court.

Trump immigration ban bound for supreme court

President Donald Trump’s effort to bar travellers from seven mostly Muslim nations is on a track to the US Supreme Court, which may eventually decide whether the executive branch has top authority on immigration and national security.

The ban affecting business travellers, students, immigrants and refugees may be re-imposed as early as Monday if an appeals court freezes a judge’s temporary restraining order blocking it while the legal fight continues over whether it’s constitutional.

“Overturning the ruling would cause such anguish and confusion at the borders,” said Jayashri Srikantiah, a Stanford Law School professor who specialises in immigration. She said it’s “extremely hard to bet” as to what the appeals court will do, “but one can imagine the confusion caused by reversing the TRO is something the court is taking into consideration.”

The Trump administration is asking the liberal-leaning US Court of Appeals in San Francisco to throw out the restraining order won by Washington state and Minnesota, which contend the travel ban hurts their residents and employers including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and the Mayo Clinic. Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin filed a motion on Sunday to join Minnesota and Washington in the lawsuit opposing Trump’s travel ban.

Minnesota and Washington met a deadline early Monday morning to file their argument against that request, while the US Justice Department has until 3pm. Monday to make its final argument. A decision could come anytime after that and the losing side may make a quick run to the Supreme Court.

“Those who were abroad were blocked from returning home,” the two states said in the filing. “Husbands were separated from wives, brothers from sisters and parents from their children.”

Trump has reacted with attacks on the federal judge and then the wider court system which he blames for stymieing his efforts to restrict immigration, a central promise of the Republican’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Democrats, meanwhile, sought to use Trump’s attacks on the judiciary to raise questions about the independence of his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Protests, Lawsuits

Trump’s January 27 executive order blocked or delayed travellers, including those with visas and permanent residents with green cards, from entering the country.

The detention of dozens and the return of others to their departure points set off spontaneous protests and a storm of litigation, mostly on behalf of individuals. The cases including those involving state attorneys general have led to mixed rulings, some of them blocking parts of Trump’s executive order.

The case brought by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and joined by Minnesota made the most sweeping arguments against the ban, citing the economic damage as well as the personal toll on residents of the state. US District Judge James Robart, in granting the restraining order on Friday, concluded the states were likely to win the case when the substance of their arguments was reviewed in more depth later when a longer-lasting order is considered.

The president has discretion in matters of national security involving immigration, the Justice Department contends.

In its appeal, the Justice Department said the Seattle ruling should be put on hold because it conflicts with a 1982 Supreme Court opinion stating that immigrants’ constitutional privileges must be approved by the US upon initial entry. The judge also failed to “confront” Congress’s judgement that the “president should have the unreviewable authority to suspend the admission of any class of alien,” it said.

The states contend the president’s edict discriminates against immigrants and permanent US residents and violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The states allege that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment and Fifth Amendment of the Constitution, which protect rights to religious freedom and equal protection.

Supreme Court

If the federal government fails to persuade the appeals court to block the order, it might petition the Supreme Court to intervene. Five of the eight justices would be needed to reverse that decision.

“I think it’s unlikely this makes it to the Supreme Court,” said Kathleen Kim, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. “I believe that if the Supreme Court wants to maintain its integrity as a majoritarian body serving as a legitimate system for checks and balances, it will not consider an appeal.”

That would leave the merits of the arguments to be debated in a Seattle courtroom, with the case and perhaps others making their way to the top court for review in months or even years — especially if appeals courts issue conflicting rulings on whether it’s legal.

The immigration case has already cropped up in the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, with Democrats questioning whether he would be able to check Trump’s exercise of executive power. Gorsuch, a conservative who favours originalism when interpreting the Constitution, could be the tiebreaking vote on the currently split court.

Liberal Leaning

Before then, the San Francisco appeals court might be hard to predict, too.

The court covers most of the western US, with jurisdiction over Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, covering about 20 per cent of the US population. All but a quarter of its judges were appointed by Democratic presidents.

The court’s reputation as a liberal bastion was reinforced by some of its rulings in the past year. In November, the court blocked Arizona from enforcing its ban on so-called ballot harvesting, a practice favoured by Democrats because it allows voters in remote areas to have their ballots brought to the polls by another person. In June, the court threw out an earlier ruling striking California’s strict laws on who can carry concealed weapons.

Still, a three-judge panel may be reluctant to allow the temporary order to remain in effect because the law is very restrictive when it comes to allowing states to represent others, said John Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

“The idea that one judge in one jurisdiction after a relative brief hearing shut down an entire governmental operation directed by the president is somewhat disconcerting to many people,” Banzhaf said. “It is very unusual, almost rare but not unprecedented, for a district court to issue an order covering not only the United States of America but dozens of people in foreign countries. The court may blanch at that.”