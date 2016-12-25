Mobile
Death toll rises to 36 in Mexico fireworks blasts

Of the 60 hurt in the explosions several remain in critical condition

Image Credit: Pro Tultepec via APTN
In this image made from video provided by Pro Tultepec, smoke billows from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Gulf News
 

Mexico City: The death toll from an explosion at Mexico’s largest fireworks market rose to 36 on Saturday after a woman with burns on 90 per cent of her body died, hospital officials said.

The fiery wave of blasts occurred earlier this week at a market in Tultepec outside Mexico City, killing at least 26 at the scene and now a total of 10 at hospitals.

Of the 60 hurt in the explosions several remain in critical condition, according to authorities.

At the time of the blast the market was packed with customers buying pyrotechnics for traditional year-end festivities.

Christmas and New Year parties in many Latin American countries often wrap up with a fireworks free-for-all.

The market had been rocked by two explosions in the past: in September 2005 ahead of the Independence Day holiday, and again the following year.

Both incidents left dozens of injured, but no fatalities.

