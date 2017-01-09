Mobile
Four dead as plane crashes in Chile

Pilot's fate unclear after light aircraft comes down while landing in high winds

Image Credit: Reuters
A light aircraft is seen after crashing on the outskirts of Tirua city, south of Chile, killing 4 people onboard, according to local media reports January 8, 2017.
 

Santiago: A plane crash in southern Chile killed four people Sunday, according to local officials.

The accident occurred near the Laquecahue airfield in the Bio Bio region at approximately 9pm UAE.

Four passengers — a woman and three men — died after the plane had a troubled landing, said Humberto Toro, the governor of Arauco, noting the region’s high winds.

It was not clear if the pilot was killed.

The aircraft, which was owned by a private company, was flying the Mocha Island-Tirua route about 720 kilometres south of Santiago, the official told a Chilean television network.

Investigations into the incident’s cause are underway.

