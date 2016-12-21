Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Fidel Castro hailed at UN as iconic leader of 20th century

Nearly 30 representatives of various groups and countries lauded Castro

Gulf News
 

United Nations: The president of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly called Fidel Castro “one of the 20th century’s most iconic and influential leaders” at a memorial tribute on Tuesday to the late commander of the Cuban revolution who led his country for nearly 50 years.

Peter Thompson told the ceremony in the assembly chamber that for many people Castro “embodied the struggle of the global south for independence, justice and development.”

He said Castro’s “activism in pursuit of a fairer and more just world made him a symbol of resistance and inspiration to people across the world in Latin America, Africa and beyond.”

Nearly 30 representatives of various groups and countries lauded Castro, who died on November 25 at the age of 90. But there were no speakers from Western nations.

Outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called Castro “one of the most important Latin American leaders of the 20th century” and “the most influential shaper of Cuban history since his own hero, Jose Marti, struggled for Cuban independence in the late 19th century.”

Castro left “a major imprint on his country and global politics,” Ban said in remarks read by Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca. “Until his last days he was deeply concerned about the future of humanity and the challenges of our times.”

Speaker after speaker lauded Castro for providing Cubans with free health care and education, and for bringing Cuba’s illiteracy and infant mortality rates to among the lowest in the world.

Venezuela’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Moncada, speaking on behalf of the Nonaligned Movement, recalled that Castro was a founding member of the organisation which now represents 120 mainly developing countries.

“President Castro was a true defender of the south and the new economic international order, as well as the establishment of a peaceful, prosperous, just, equitable and multipolar world,” Moncada said.

“He will always be remembered as an emblematic icon of the Cuban Revolution, as a prominent figure in Latin America, and as a leader committed to the just causes of the world, and with amazing capacity to connect with the vulnerable,” he said.

Cuba’s UN deputy ambassador Ana Silvia Rodrmguez Abascal thanked all those who paid tribute to Castro and drew loud applause when she said he “forever will be the commander and leader of the Cuban revolution.”

More from Americas

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericas

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Americas

Mexico fireworks death toll rises to 35
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara