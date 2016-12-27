Brazil says 19 migrants feared drowned off Bahamas

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Brazil says 19 migrants feared drowned off Bahamas

The group went missing “during a purported crossing by sea from the Bahamas to the US”

Gulf News
 

BRASMLIA: At least 19 Brazilian migrants are feared drowned off the Bahamas as they tried to cross illegally to the United States, officials in Brasilia said on Monday.

The group went missing “during a purported crossing by sea from the Bahamas to the United States,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The migrants’ families have not heard from them since November 6, the foreign ministry said.

“There are about 20 Brazilians (who have gone missing). So far, there is no information about their whereabouts, nor about the vessel that supposedly was going to take them to the United States,” the foreign ministry added.

Brazilian media reports said there were also dozens of other migrants aboard the boat, which officials suspect went down while attempting the roughly 50-mile (80-kilometre) crossing between the Bahamas and the Florida coast.

The Brazilian embassy in Nassau, Bahamas and the Brazilian consulate in Miami, Florida, are in contact with family members and authorities to try to locate the missing persons, officials said.

The Brazilian foreign ministry said it was not ruling out the possibility that the migrants could be in prison or missing for other reasons.

But silence from everyone in such a large group, known to have been being trafficked into the US, raises many concerns.

Several Brazilian media outlets reported that family members of the missing migrants told them their kin paid thousands of dollars to “coyotes,” people traffickers who smuggle them into the US.

The busiest such route was from Grand Bahama to the Palm Beach area of Florida; now it may include Bimini closer to Miami, or other Bahamian islands.

The sister of one of the Brazilians missing after allegedly travelling to the Bahamas told CBN radio station Globo that it was the third time he was trying to enter the US.

He was deported in 2013 after living illegally in the US for eight years, she was quoted as saying. This time “we do not know who took him”.

“There are a number of people. One takes them to Belo Horizonte. Another takes them to Sao Paulo. And then another on to the Bahamas,” she was quoted as saying.

Choosing the route to the US through the Bahamas is not common among Brazilians, Eduardo Siqueira, associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston, who studies migration from Brazil to the US, told AFP.

Brazilians usually enter by plane with a tourist visa and then stay on illegally, or enter by land across the border with Mexico.

So this case, if confirmed, shows Brazilians are finding other, new ways because the usual routes are becoming more difficult, he said.

With its economy plagued by the worst recession in a century, Brazil has seen an unemployment rate of 11.8 per cent, affecting almost 12 million people.

Siqueira said the current crisis has caused an increase in Brazilian immigration to the US, especially among citizens with a higher educational level.

“They come to look for what they cannot find in Brazil, they come to improve their lives, looking for jobs, income,” said the Brazilian professor who has been living in the US for almost three decades, who recently verified an increase in Brazilians seeking services at consulates in the US.

The Foreign Ministry estimates the Brazilian community in the US tops 1.4 million people, based on consular data.

Republican Donald Trump, the president-elect, pledged on the campaign trail to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and build a wall on the Mexican border.

All that “creates a climate of concern, fear among immigrant communities, including in Brazil,” Siqueira said.

More from Brazil

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasBrazil

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Brazil

Greek envoy murdered by wife’s lover

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan