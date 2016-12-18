Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe wins party support for 2018 election

The president had once quipped that he would rule until he turned 100

Image Credit: AFP
Mugabe stressed that discipline among party members should be maintained and that ‘leaders should be respected’ at the party’s annual conference on Saturday in Masvingo. ‘Let us be one. We are one family, the family of ZANU-PF,’ he said.
Gulf News
 

MASVINGO, Zimbabwe: Supporters of Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe chanting “tongai, tongai baba” (rule, rule father) endorsed on Saturday the 92-year-old leader for a 2018 election run.

The endorsement, which is likely to result in his 36-year rule being extended, was greeted with thunderous applause by thousands of party faithful attending the ruling ZANU-PF’s annual conference.

Mugabe accepted dressed in a green floral jacket bearing his own portrait and a map of Zimbabwe.

The veteran leader has held power since independence from British colonial rule in 1980 and has always avoided naming a successor or laying out plans to retire.

He once quipped that he would rule until he turned 100.

The conference, held in the southeastern town of Masvingo, expressed “its support to the president and first secretary comrade Robert Mugabe as the sole candidate for the forthcoming 2018 elections”, deputy secretary Eunice Sandi Moyo said.

The absence of a clear successor to Mugabe has sparked infighting including verbal exchanges on social media in recent weeks between factions angling for his position.

Accepting his endorsement, Mugabe called for unity.

“We agreed that conflicts should end. Infighting should end. The party ideology should be followed,” he said.

Mugabe, who has been dogged by rumours of poor health and is usually animated during lengthy political addresses, spoke slowly during his short acceptance speech.

 

‘Rule forever’

He stressed that discipline among party members should be maintained and that “leaders should be respected”.

“Let us be one. We are one family, the family of ZANU-PF, bound together by the fact of understanding between its members,” he said.

Large portraits of a younger Mugabe were displayed around a huge marquee where the conference was held, with the majority of about 9,000 delegates donning shirts emblazoned with their leader’s face.

“We want President Mugabe to rule forever and ever because of his clear leadership,” one elated delegate, Janet Mazviwanza, told AFP.

Despite his popularity within the party ranks, Mugabe this year faced unprecedented calls for him to step down, including a series of rare public protests over his failure to turn the ailing economy around.

Critical cash shortages prompted the government at the end of November to introduce the much disliked ‘bond notes’ — equivalent to the US dollar.

Zimbabwe abandoned its own dollar currency in 2009 after hyperinflation hit 500 billion per cent rendering it unusable.

Unemployment in the country is currently at about 90 per cent, and thousands of companies have closed in the last three years.

Among the protest groups at rallies in recent months have been university graduates who wore their caps and gowns to show their anger at the lack of jobs.

The street protests led police to ban demonstrations in the capital Harare, with some activists arrested.

Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government has on several occasions failed to pay the salaries of civil servants on time, and workers have this month been informed that they will only get their pay in January.

During the five-day ZANU-PF conference, the party raised concern at the abuse of social media and the national flag.

Recently the Zimbabwean flag has been used as a symbol of political defiance by protesters and social activists who challenged Mugabe’s government.

Early this year, #ThisFlag social media movement led by Pastor Evan Mawarire saw a wave of internet activism, as people expressed anger at the growing economic meltdown.

“There are however some concerns about the use of social media at a time when political parties are preparing for 2018 elections,” read a report by the party central committee.

“This phenomenon has been worsened by people who want to create chaos and destabilise the country.”

— AFP

Expand

Share your views

More from Africa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Africa

‘More Africans at risk of chronic illness’

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed