Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

West African leaders aim to enforce Gambian election upset

Pledge to guarantee the safety and protection of the president-elect Adama Barrow

Gulf News
 

Abuja, Nigeria: West African leaders promised on Saturday to enforce the results of a Gambian election that was won by a little-known businessman backed by an opposition coalition but rejected by the country’s long-time coup leader.

A summit of the Economic Community of West African States ended with all leaders stating they will attend the January 19 inauguration of Gambia’s new president, Adama Barrow.

They also pledged to “guarantee the safety and protection of the president-elect”, who has said he fears for his life.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh surprised his fellow citizens by conceding defeat the day after the December 1 vote, and then changed his mind and called for a new election. The United Nations (UN), the US and the African Union have all condemned the move.

The summit in Abuja, Nigeria, attended by 11 presidents with Jammeh absent, agreed “to take all necessary actions to enforce the results” of the Gambian election. It called for Jammeh to accept the results and refrain from compromising a peaceful handover of power.

A new deployment of soldiers across the country risks increased intimidation and harassment, the UN high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussain, warned late on Saturday.

“This is deeply worrying, given the record of human rights violations in Gambia, including excessive use of force against demonstrators, arbitrary detention and deaths in custody, as well as allegations of torture and ill-treatment of detainees,” Al Hussain said.

The summit named a mediation committee headed by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari with his deputy Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, who conceded defeat in an election a few days after Gambia’s. It was Ghana’s first electoral defeat of a sitting president.

The president of the West African community, Marcel de Souza, said this week that if diplomacy fails, a military intervention and “draconian measures” must be considered for Gambia. He spoke in an interview with Radio France International.

Jammeh’s defiance challenges the first regional community in the world to agree to military interventions in member states accused of abusing human rights and democratic principles. It has spent 25 years nurturing democracy in a region once prone to military coups.

Jammeh acted after an opposition coalition official said he should be prosecuted for rights abuses.

Jammeh used the excuse of errors in the vote tally, ignoring the country’s Independent Electoral Commission, which said the winner remains Barrow with a revised count of 227,708 votes to Jammeh’s 208,487.

The ruling party filed a court challenge against the results on Tuesday, a constitutional move complicated by the fact that Gambia’s Supreme Court does not have a quorum. The US said it doubts it is “a credible court dedicated to ensuring the integrity of Gambia’s democratic process.”

Jammeh on Tuesday sent troops to take over the electoral commission’s office in Banjul, the capital, shortly before a delegation of West African leaders arrived on an inconclusive mission.

Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 in the country of 1.9 million people known for its beaches.

More from Africa

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Africa

‘More Africans at risk of chronic illness’

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed