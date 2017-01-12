UN peacekeeping chief warns Congo elections could be delayed

UNITED NATIONS: The UN peacekeeping chief warned Wednesday that elections in Congo recently scheduled to be held this year could be pushed back by any delays in establishing voting lists, creating a transitional government, and implementing a Dec. 31 political agreement.

Herve Ladsous also told the UN Security Council that every effort must be made to ensure that all political players, including the Movement for the Liberation of Congo, sign up to the agreement.

It was mediated by Roman Catholic Church officials and calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after the presidential and legislative elections to be held by the end of 2017.

Kabila, who became president in 2001 after his father’s assassination, was constitutionally barred from seeking a new term after his term expired Dec. 19. But his party said voting wasn’t possible before mid-2018 for logistical reasons, sparking months of unrest, driven by Kabila’s apparent attempt to stay in power, in which dozens of people died.

Congo also faces clashes in its mineral-rich east where scores of armed groups vying for control of gold and other resources are blamed for killing hundreds of civilians since October 2014.

Ladsous called the agreement “a major contribution to improving the situation which could have exploded,” and stressed that “everything must be done to ensure that the electoral process is not subject to any delays.”

Monsignor Marcel Utembi, president of the Catholic church body known as CENCO that mediated the agreement, also called on the international community “to do everything to ensure success of the agreement” and keep to the election timetable.

In a video briefing to the council from Kinshasa, Utembi called for “logistical, financial and technical support to ensure good conduct of the election.” He also stressed the urgent need to maintain peace in the run-up to elections and to mobilise “significant resources ... to meet the vital social needs” of the people.

Congo’s UN. Ambassador Ignace Gata Mavita said voting lists have been revised in 12 of Congo’s 26 provinces and the process will continue.

He said government forces are trying “to eradicate” foreign forces fighting in the east and quickly remove opposition fighters from South Sudan who fled fighting in their country. — AP